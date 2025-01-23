Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: Jan. 24-Jan. 26
This weekend in Charlotte, you’ll find diverse and engaging activities, from creative networking events to high-energy dance parties and upscale dining experiences. Whether you’re crafting a dinosaur skull puppet, dancing to electrifying beats, or indulging in fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss these exciting opportunities to explore, connect, and have fun in the Queen City this weekend.
Coffee for Creatives: Charlotte
- What: Networking event for creative types
- When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Wooden Robot Coffee Bar, 1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 109, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cost: Free-will donation for registration
Join Coffee for Creatives: Charlotte for a monthly afternoon of networking and inspiration tailored to artists of all kinds. Whether you’re a poet, filmmaker, or actor, connect with like-minded individuals over coffee. Hosted by Ermantourage, this event fosters collaboration and creativity at Wooden Robot’s South End location, known for its craft beers and welcoming spaces.
STRICKLY FOR THE DANCER with special guest: DJ/Producer Thommy Davis
- What: Dance party
- When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 9 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m.)
- Where: Crown Station Coffee House & Pub, 3629 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cost: $17.85
Join the STRICKLY FOR THE DANCER dance party hosted by DJ Kevin Anthony at Crown Station Coffee House & Pub. Featuring guest DJ/Producer Thommy Davis and a special birthday celebration for DJ Corey Hanks, this event promises electrifying beats and a vibrant dance floor. Don’t forget to bring your tambourines and whistles for an unforgettable night of music and movement. The event keeps you dancing until 2 a.m.
Dining Experience at a Top Charlotte Restaurant
- What: Lunch or dinner at Fin & Fino
- When: Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Museum Tower, 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, Suite 100, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cost: Varies with menu items; an average of $25 to $50 per person
Experience upscale dining at Fin & Fino, where fresh, high-quality seafood takes center stage. The restaurant’s modern, stylish atmosphere enhances your meal, making it perfect for a memorable evening. Whether savoring expertly prepared dishes or indulging in creative cocktails, it’s a top choice for seafood lovers. Reservations are highly recommended to get a spot in this popular dining destination.
Other Events
This weekend in Charlotte offers a variety of exciting events for all ages and interests. Enjoy a soulful tour of delicious food, or bring the kids out for a creative, hands-on experience. You’re sure to find activities to suit you and your family.
- Dinosaur Skull Puppet. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina
- R&B with Soul Food Tour. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at noon and 6 p.m. (additional dates available) at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Free Kids Event: Cool Creations featuring Wikki Stix. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Learning Store, 10005 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews, North Carolina.