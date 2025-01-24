This Day in Sports History: January 24

Sports serve as a mirror to history, reflecting pivotal moments of resilience, competition, and cultural evolution. The events of January 24 offer diverse milestones that span across sports like football, basketball, boxing, hockey, and more.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Milestones in sports often mark turning points in an athlete’s or team’s journey. January 24 has seen its share of unforgettable achievements.

1930: Cricketer John Mills became New Zealand’s first Test century scorer, partnering with Stewie Dempster for a record 276-run opening stand against England.



Cricketer John Mills became New Zealand’s first Test century scorer, partnering with Stewie Dempster for a record 276-run opening stand against England. 1950: Jackie Robinson signed the Dodgers’ highest-ever contract at $35,000, marking another barrier-breaking moment in his career and advancing opportunities for African American athletes. He would have a 0.328 batting average with 99 runs scored and 12 stolen bases that year.



Jackie Robinson signed the Dodgers’ highest-ever contract at $35,000, marking another barrier-breaking moment in his career and advancing opportunities for African American athletes. He would have a 0.328 batting average with 99 runs scored and 12 stolen bases that year. 1976: In a thrilling Caesar’s Palace bout, heavyweight George Foreman overcame two fourth-round knockdowns to secure a fifth-round knockout against Ron Lyle. This electrifying comeback earned “The Ring” Fight of the Year honors.



In a thrilling Caesar’s Palace bout, heavyweight George Foreman overcame two fourth-round knockdowns to secure a fifth-round knockout against Ron Lyle. This electrifying comeback earned “The Ring” Fight of the Year honors. 1982: The San Francisco 49ers earned their first Super Bowl victory, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21. Joe Montana was named MVP for his pivotal role in the historic win.



The San Francisco 49ers earned their first Super Bowl victory, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21. Joe Montana was named MVP for his pivotal role in the historic win. 1986: Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders reached 1,000 career points, solidifying his place among hockey’s greatest scorers and furthering his legendary NHL legacy. He was the 20th NHL player to hit this mark and only 98 have done so to this day.



Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders reached 1,000 career points, solidifying his place among hockey’s greatest scorers and furthering his legendary NHL legacy. He was the 20th NHL player to hit this mark and only 98 have done so to this day. 1990: NBA coach Pat Riley claimed his 500th win in just 684 games, setting a record-breaking pace. He later amassed 1,210 wins and multiple championships, solidifying his coaching legacy. The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 120 – 111.



NBA coach Pat Riley claimed his 500th win in just 684 games, setting a record-breaking pace. He later amassed 1,210 wins and multiple championships, solidifying his coaching legacy. The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 120 – 111. 2008: At just 14 years old, Mirai Nagasu delivered a stunning victory at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, launching her international career. She had a total score of 70.23 points, second-highest ever from an American woman in the short program.



At just 14 years old, Mirai Nagasu delivered a stunning victory at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, launching her international career. She had a total score of 70.23 points, second-highest ever from an American woman in the short program. 2009: Shane Mosley knocks out Antonio Margarito in nine rounds to gain the welterweight title. Before the fight, the California State Athletic Commission identified Margarito was wearing a cast illegally and had to change. This led to an investigation after the loss against Mosley and Margarito was suspended for a year.



Shane Mosley knocks out Antonio Margarito in nine rounds to gain the welterweight title. Before the fight, the California State Athletic Commission identified Margarito was wearing a cast illegally and had to change. This led to an investigation after the loss against Mosley and Margarito was suspended for a year. 2010: The New Orleans Saints reached their first Super Bowl, a milestone that brought hope to a city still rebuilding from Hurricane Katrina. The Saints were underdogs but came out on top with a 31 – 17 victory over the Colts. They have yet to return to the SuperBowl as of today.

From record-breaking performances to transformative cultural moments, January 24 offers a dynamic glimpse into Sports History. Each milestone underscores sports’ broader influence on societal change, reminding us why these stories resonate far beyond the playing field. These moments not only highlight individual and team triumphs but also reflect the narratives that unite athletes and fans across generations. They serve as a powerful reminder that sports are truly a testament to perseverance, innovation, and the human spirit.