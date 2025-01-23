Rapper Project Pat’s Son Shot Dead in Memphis Park

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Project Pat attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

On Friday, January 17, shots rang out at Imogene Heights Park in Memphis, killing 21-year-old Patrick Houston Jr. Police found him dead when they arrived at the park shortly after 1 PM.

The victim’s father is Memphis rap icon Project Pat, and his uncle is Three 6 Mafia founder Juicy J. Police haven’t revealed what led to the deadly shooting.

Family and friends will gather this weekend for a memorial service. This killing adds to growing concerns about safety in an area where violence has surged recently.

TMZ reports the shooting happened in the same streets where Project Pat works to make a difference. He mentors local youth and fights against gang violence – in the very area where his son was gunned down.

Community members are now pushing for more cops on the streets and better programs for young people. People flooded social media with condolences and messages of support as news of the shooting spread.

Project Pat first gained fame with The Kaze in the ’90s. His solo album “Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin” went gold, as certified by RIAA in 2001.

Music runs deep in the Houston family. Father and uncle frequently collaborated in the studio, creating hits across generations.

Imogene Heights Park has long been important to Memphis’s Black community. Though locals work hard to stop violence, the neighborhood continues to struggle with serious crime issues.

