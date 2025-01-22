Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Tease Potential ‘Strip Club Anthem’
Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars might just team up for a “strip club anthem” if Bruno has his way. This week, Bruno dominated the charts, landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Lady Gaga collab, “Die With A Smile,” and topping the Billboard Global 100 with his Rosé collab, “APT.”
To celebrate, Bruno shared the news on Instagram with a playful announcement:
“THANK YOU ALL!” he wrote. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”
Sexyy was quick to respond, jumping into the comments with, “Heyyyyyy Bruno! @BrunoMars,” and even tagging him on X (formerly Twitter). She added, “I heard Bruno say he lookin for ah real bthc baby I’m right hur @BrunoMars.”
Fans are buzzing about this potential collab, but that’s not all Sexyy Red has cooking. She might also link up with GloRilla for a full project someday.
In a chat for XXL last month, the two stars interviewed each other about their big years and let the idea of a joint album simmer. When Sexyy asked Glo what it would sound like, Glo didn’t hold back:
“Ratchet as f—,” Glo said, with Sexyy agreeing. “It gon’ be some super ratchet s—. The n—– gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us.”
But Sexyy thinks the guys would actually love it: “Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies.”
Before moving on to another topic, Glo teased: “You know we gotta do it.” They didn’t dive deeper into the idea, but fans are crossing their fingers.