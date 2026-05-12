Ne-Yo Claims He’s Lost Work Due to Polyamorous Relationship

Ne-Yo is opening up about his career and relationship in a recent interview. The singer and songwriter claims he has lost work due to his polyamorous relationship with multiple women.

The R&B singer recently appeared on the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast with Tish and Brandi Cyrus, where he opened up. He dove deep into his polyamorous lifestyle and how upset those around him are about it.

“The world is mad at the fact that I'm in a polyamorous relationship. There are people upset,” he said. “There's deals that I missed out on because they're like, ‘We don't know if we can get behind the whole polyamorous [thing]. It's almost like you can be a great person. You can show respect and appreciation [for your fans and colleagues], but the second you do something that they don't agree with, canceled, you know what I mean? And that just doesn't make any sense to me."

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Relationship Dynamics

Then, in the conversation, Ne-Yo opens up about his living situation. Currently, he lives in one house with all three of his partners and their children.

"We are a family. We love each other, and it's a beautiful thing," he said. "People hear it, and they instantly go to sex … It's community above anything else.”

Ne-Yo was previously married to his ex, Crystal Renay. The couple finalized their divorce in January 2023. Since then, he chose to pursue relationships with multiple women.

"I decided after that, I was never going to tell another lie ever again, like, to the point where even if it's the truth that I know you don't want to hear, you're going to get it from me so that you can never say that I was dishonest," he explained.

He further explains that in his lifestyle, you have to give the woman the choice. He does not want anyone to feel like they are forced to participate in anything, but rather, they all agree.

I went to one of the three [women I was seeing] and I said, 'Listen, you know I love you, but it's not just you … I would love for you to meet [the other women I'm dating] … In my perfect world, we would all coexist together. But I'm giving you the option," he said. “You have to let her choose if she's okay with that. And if she is, okay, then it could be harmonious. If she's not, then you need to walk away."