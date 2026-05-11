This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 11

May 11 is a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B history. Rapper Ace Hood was born on this day in 1988. He scored his first charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Ride” from his debut album, Gutta. The song, which features the R&B singer Trey Songz, peaked at No. 90 on the chart and reached No. 27 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 11 is associated with several career-defining albums in hip-hop and R&B, such as:

1999: Rapper Snoop Dogg released his fourth album, No Limit Top Dogg, through No Limit and Priority Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Rapper Snoop Dogg released his fourth album, No Limit Top Dogg, through No Limit and Priority Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2004: Memphis rap duo 8Ball & MJG dropped their sixth album, Living Legends, which featured the singles “You Don't Want Drama” and “Forever.” The project charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Memphis rap duo 8Ball & MJG dropped their sixth album, Living Legends, which featured the singles “You Don't Want Drama” and “Forever.” The project charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 2004: The Gift of Gab released his debut solo album, 4th Dimensional Rocketships Going Up, through Quannum Projects and Epitaph Records. Produced entirely by Jake One and Vitamin D, it went to No. 19 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart and No. 20 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

The Gift of Gab released his debut solo album, 4th Dimensional Rocketships Going Up, through Quannum Projects and Epitaph Records. Produced entirely by Jake One and Vitamin D, it went to No. 19 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart and No. 20 on the Heatseekers Albums chart. 2004: Pete Rock released his third album, Soul Survivor II, which featured performances from RZA, Talib Kweli, Kardinal Offishall, Slum Village, and Skillz. The project peaked at No. 155 on the Billboard 200 and No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also did well commercially in the UK, reaching No. 32 on the UK R&B Albums chart and No. 19 on the UK Independent Albums chart.

Pete Rock released his third album, Soul Survivor II, which featured performances from RZA, Talib Kweli, Kardinal Offishall, Slum Village, and Skillz. The project peaked at No. 155 on the Billboard 200 and No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also did well commercially in the UK, reaching No. 32 on the UK R&B Albums chart and No. 19 on the UK Independent Albums chart. 2007: R&B singer Amerie dropped her third album, Because I Love It, through Columbia Records. While the album failed to chart on the U.S. Billboard 200, it reached No. 4 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart.

R&B singer Amerie dropped her third album, Because I Love It, through Columbia Records. While the album failed to chart on the U.S. Billboard 200, it reached No. 4 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart. 2010: Georgia-hailing underground rapper Boondox released South of Hell, his third solo album, through Psychopathic Records. Featuring a sole guest appearance from Insane Clown Posse on the track “Watch Your Back,” it peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Georgia-hailing underground rapper Boondox released South of Hell, his third solo album, through Psychopathic Records. Featuring a sole guest appearance from Insane Clown Posse on the track “Watch Your Back,” it peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2010: Sage Francis launched his fourth album, Life, which spawned the singles “The Best of Times” and “Slow Man.” Released on Anti- Records, the album went to No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 145 on the Billboard 200.

Sage Francis launched his fourth album, Life, which spawned the singles “The Best of Times” and “Slow Man.” Released on Anti- Records, the album went to No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 145 on the Billboard 200. 2012: Rapper Ab-Soul released his second album, Control System, through Top Dawg Entertainment. As his fourth full-length project, it peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums.

Rapper Ab-Soul released his second album, Control System, through Top Dawg Entertainment. As his fourth full-length project, it peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums. 2018: Rapper Tee Grizzley released his debut album, Activated, via 300 Entertainment. The project debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's first entry into the chart's top 10.

Rapper Tee Grizzley released his debut album, Activated, via 300 Entertainment. The project debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's first entry into the chart's top 10. 2018: Ski Mask the Slump God dropped his third mixtape, Beware the Book of Eli, which featured production by Murda Beatz and Timbaland. It peaked at No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 50 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This day has witnessed several notable cultural highlights in hip-hop and R&B, including:

1993: Hip-hop group Onyx dropped the single “Slam” from their acclaimed debut album, Bacdafucup. The song, which introduced slam dancing into Hip-Hop, would become the group's breakout single. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Rap Singles chart for two weeks.

Hip-hop group Onyx dropped the single “Slam” from their acclaimed debut album, Bacdafucup. The song, which introduced slam dancing into Hip-Hop, would become the group's breakout single. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Rap Singles chart for two weeks. 1994: EST Gee was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He shot to prominence with his fifth mixtape, Bigger Than Life or Death (2021), which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Billboard Hot 100-charting hits “5500 Degrees” and “Lick Back.”

EST Gee was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He shot to prominence with his fifth mixtape, Bigger Than Life or Death (2021), which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Billboard Hot 100-charting hits “5500 Degrees” and “Lick Back.” 1994: Rio da Yung OG was born in Flint, Michigan. A prominent figure in the Detroit rap scene, he is best known for songs like “Dog Action” and “Last Day Out.”

Rio da Yung OG was born in Flint, Michigan. A prominent figure in the Detroit rap scene, he is best known for songs like “Dog Action” and “Last Day Out.” 1997: Coi Leray was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The daughter of rapper Benzino, she had her musical breakthrough in 2021 with the release of her major-label debut single “No More Parties.” The song went viral on TikTok and cracked the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 26. Her debut album, Trendsetter, released in April 2022, saw similar success, reaching No. 49 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 89 on the Billboard 200.

Coi Leray was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The daughter of rapper Benzino, she had her musical breakthrough in 2021 with the release of her major-label debut single “No More Parties.” The song went viral on TikTok and cracked the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 26. Her debut album, Trendsetter, released in April 2022, saw similar success, reaching No. 49 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 89 on the Billboard 200. 2018: Rapper Playboi Carti released his debut album, Die Lit, via Interscope Records. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 11 has also seen challenging and tragic events in hip-hop and R&B, such as:

2004: R&B and soul singer John Whitehead was shot and killed by unknown assailants while fixing a car outside his Philadelphia home. He was one half of the R&B duo, McFadden & Whitehead, which he formed with Gene McFadden. The duo is best known for their song “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

R&B and soul singer John Whitehead was shot and killed by unknown assailants while fixing a car outside his Philadelphia home. He was one half of the R&B duo, McFadden & Whitehead, which he formed with Gene McFadden. The duo is best known for their song “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2012: Jennifer Hudson's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was convicted of fatally shooting her mother, brother, and 7-year-old nephew. Balfour, who was estranged from Hudson's sister Julia, his then-wife, was also convicted of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He would be sentenced to three consecutive life sentences two months later.

Jennifer Hudson's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was convicted of fatally shooting her mother, brother, and 7-year-old nephew. Balfour, who was estranged from Hudson's sister Julia, his then-wife, was also convicted of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He would be sentenced to three consecutive life sentences two months later. 2022: Rapper Gunna turned himself over to police custody as part of a racketeering case involving dozens of Young Stoner Life Records associates. Fellow rapper Young Thug, who was also involved in the case, had been arrested two days earlier.