Register To Win: Herbie Hancock
Sponsored By: The Sol Kitchen V101.9, The Sol Kitchen, and Blumenthal Arts invite you to experience a true legend live. 14x Grammy Award winner Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic…
Sponsored By: The Sol Kitchen
V101.9, The Sol Kitchen, and Blumenthal Arts invite you to experience a true legend live.
14x Grammy Award winner Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to the Belk Theater on May 6th at 7:30 PM, and you could be there.
From timeless jazz classics to groundbreaking fusion, this is more than a concert, it’s a masterclass in musical brilliance. Don’t miss this exclusive stop on Hancock’s Summer Tour 2026.
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets and witness an unforgettable night of live music.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Herbie Hancock Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 29, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 6, 2026 by visiting V1019.com and completing the online entry form. At least five (5) winners will be selected at random before May 7, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Herbie Hancock on May 6, 2026 at Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC. Approximate Retail Value: $300. Prize provided courtesy of The Sol Kitchen and Blumenthal Arts. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of V1019.com.