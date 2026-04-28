Register To Win: Herbie Hancock

Sponsored By: The Sol Kitchen

V101.9, The Sol Kitchen, and Blumenthal Arts invite you to experience a true legend live.

14x Grammy Award winner Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to the Belk Theater on May 6th at 7:30 PM, and you could be there.

From timeless jazz classics to groundbreaking fusion, this is more than a concert, it’s a masterclass in musical brilliance. Don’t miss this exclusive stop on Hancock’s Summer Tour 2026.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets and witness an unforgettable night of live music.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.