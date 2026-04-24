This Memorial Day Weekend, the Soul Beach Music Festival in Curaçao takes over from May 20th through 25th. The island comes alive with music, energy, and unforgettable performances.

Catch Deon Cole from Black-ish, DJ Spinderella, and DJ Jazzy Jeff bringing classic summertime vibes. Jodeci hits the stage, along with headliner Babyface.

V 101.9 listeners can learn more and secure travel packages by visiting the official website. Don’t miss Soul Beach in beautiful Curaçao.