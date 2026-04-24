Smokey Robinson’s Defamation Claims Dismissed in Ongoing Legal Battle

In a case filled with sharp accusations and high stakes, a judge has ruled against Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances in their latest legal move.

Their defamation claims, filed against former employees who have accused Robinson of sexual assault, were dismissed this week. The decision adds another twist to a case that is far from over.

Why the Judge Dismissed the Claims

On Thursday, April 23, Judge Kevin C. Brazile said there isn’t sufficient evidence to hold the plaintiffs and their lawyer responsible for calling Robinson a “serial and sick rapist” during a press conference last year, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.

"There is evidence supporting the Robinsons, including inconsistencies and unusual circumstances, like encouraging a sister to work after the assaults. However, the evidence of actual malice does not approach the clear and convincing standard," the judge said.

Brazile explained that the Robinsons could not prove the plaintiffs acted with “actual malice," which is required under California’s Anti-SLAPP law. This law is designed to protect people from being punished for speaking out on public issues.

Strong Reactions From Both Sides

The accusers’ attorney, John W. Harris, welcomed the decision.

The claims being dismissed “stands as a powerful and unequivocal victory for our clients and for survivors everywhere who refuse to be silenced."

“The Court saw this $500 million countersuit for what it is — a blatant, retaliatory attempt to intimidate, discredit, and punish women for speaking out about sexual assault,” he claimed. “California’s anti-SLAPP law exists to stop exactly this kind of abuse of the legal system, where wealth and power are used as weapons against those seeking accountability.”

“Our clients have done everything asked of them and more — sitting for depositions, in some cases multiple times, and fully participating in this process — all while enduring an ongoing campaign of harassment and public attacks designed to break their resolve. That ends here,” Harris said.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, pushed back.

They “believe the Court's ruling is incorrect in the claims it did dismiss,” adding that, “There is plenty of evidence of actual malice on the part of the attorneys.”

“More fundamentally, our focus remains on showing that the Jane Does' claims are untrue and fabricated. Even the Court, in its ruling, recognized the numerous inconsistencies in their testimony," he said, claiming that the defamation claims "were dismissed on a technicality today."

The Larger Case Still Looms

The dismissed claims are only one part of a much bigger legal fight.

Robinson still has separate claims pending against the accusers, including allegations of deleted evidence and stolen personal property. He originally filed the $500 million cross-complaint on May 28, 2025, accusing four anonymous women and their lawyers of defamation, emotional distress, and financial elder abuse.

Meanwhile, the women’s lawsuit, filed earlier on May 6, 2025, seeks $50 million. They allege that Robinson “repeatedly forced his fingers and penis into their vaginas, causing severe and excruciating pain” without consent. The complaint also claims he used “physical barriers, force, threats of force” to prevent them from leaving, including locking doors.

Frances Robinson is also named in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs allege she had “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” and “failed to take the appropriate corrective action” to prevent his “deviant misconduct.”

Fear, Silence, and Ongoing Claims

In their original complaint, all four women say they eventually resigned because of the alleged abuse. They also explain why they did not go to authorities at the time, citing fear of “losing their livelihood, familial reprisal, public embarrassment, shame and humiliation,” along with feeling “threatened and intimidated” by Robinson’s celebrity status.

The case has already seen other disputes, including a denied request from the Robinsons for a restraining order. They had accused one woman of breaking into a storage unit and stealing valuables, but a judge rejected the request after questions were raised about blurry video evidence.

Additional allegations surfaced last year, with two more claims of sexual battery. Frost denied those accusations as well, calling the lawsuit an “organized, avaricious campaign."

What Comes Next

The courtroom battle is far from finished. A trial is currently scheduled for October 2027, meaning both sides still have a long road ahead.