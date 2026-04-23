This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 23
April 23 is a monumental date in hip-hop and R&B music. This day has been the backdrop for crucial events and cultural moments that have reverberated beyond these popular styles….
April 23 is a monumental date in hip-hop and R&B music. This day has been the backdrop for crucial events and cultural moments that have reverberated beyond these popular styles. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Lil Eazy-E, who was born in 1984. While he's best known for being the son of N.W.A founding member Eazy-E, the Compton rapper has had a colorful career, releasing two mixtapes and collaborating with industry titans such as The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jim Jones, and Papoose.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Numerous genre-defining albums and charting singles were released on this day:
- 1991: Canadian hip-hop duo Dream Warriors released their debut album, And Now the Legacy Begins, widely considered among the greatest alternative records of the hip-hop golden era. It peaked at No. 18 on the U.K. Albums Chart and reached No. 34 on the Canadian Albums Chart.
- 1996: American rapper DJ Kool dropped his third and final album, Let Me Clear My Throat. It was his most successful album, peaking at No. 161 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1996: Mac Mall dropped his second album, Untouchable, through Relativity Records. Featuring guest appearances from Kokane, Young Lay, Big Hutch, and Ray Love, it charted at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 35 on the Billboard 200.
- 1996: Erick Sermon released the compilation album Insomnia, which featured the singles “Funkorama,” “It's That Hit,” and “Feel It.” The project went to No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 53 on the Billboard 200.
- 2010: Ciara released “Ride” as the lead single from her fourth album, Basic Instinct. The single debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually reaching No. 42. It also cracked the top ten on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, peaking at No. 3.
- 2013: American rap icon Snoop Dogg released his 12th album, Reincarnated, using his reggae alter ego Snoop Lion. The album peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Reggae Albums chart.
- 2016: R&B icon Beyoncé released her sixth album, Lemonade, along with a 65-minute feature film of the same name. The singer's second visual album, following her 2013 eponymous album, received widespread acclaim, with all 12 tracks on the album charting on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2020: American rapper Lil Baby released the single "All In" from his second album, My Turn. The song reached No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2021: American rapper Lil Yachty released his third commercial mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat. It peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: Moneybagg Yo released A Gangsta's Pain, his fourth album, which had guest features from Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Future, and Polo G. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his first US chart-topper. The album also entered the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 1.
- 2024: Swedish rapper Bladee surprise-released his seventh album, Cold Visions, through his Trash Island label. Pitchfork ranked it No. 8 on their “50 Best Albums of 2024” list.
Cultural Milestones
Various landmark cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop are associated with this date.
- 1985: Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was born. He is best remembered for his breakout debut single, “Yayo,” which went to No. 30 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 7 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.
- 1988: Whitney Houston's “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” from her self-titled second album began a two-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was her seventh consecutive number one in the US and helped her set a new record for the most consecutive number ones on the Billboard Hot 100, a record that still stands to this day. The song was also nominated for Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Single at the 1989 Soul Train Music Awards, but ultimately lost to Anita Baker's “Giving You the Best That I Got.”
- 1992: OG Maco was born in College Park, Georgia. He shot to prominence in 2014 with his debut single, “U Guessed It.” The song went viral on the short-form video platform Vine and spawned a remix with 2 Chainz, which peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 23 has also seen significant upheavals and challenges in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2020: American rapper and DJ Fred the Godson died at the age of 35 and was the first high-profile hip-hop personality to die from COVID-19. The Bronx-born artist released several mixtapes over his two-decade-long career. He collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Jadakiss, Pusha T, Raekwon, and Cam'ron.
April 23 has witnessed numerous remarkable occasions that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B.