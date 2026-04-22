Register to win a Fandango code to see “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Register for your chance to win a Fandango code to see "The Devil Wears Prada 2". Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna.

For the “Devil Wears Prada 2" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on April 22, 2026, and 11:59 PM on May 1st, 2026, by visiting www.v1019.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on May 2nd, 2026, and upon verification, winner will receive a Fandango code to see "Devil Wears Prada 2". The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $15. One (10) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WBAV-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!