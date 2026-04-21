Jaafar Jackson Says ‘Michael’ Sequel is Already in the Works
With the highly anticipated film, Michael, finally being released, conversation has begun for part two. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 24, but some are already…
With the highly anticipated film, Michael, finally being released, conversation has begun for part two. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 24, but some are already viewing in advance screenings.
During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael, expresses his excitement regarding the premiere. Jackson spoke about the weight of the expectations for the film and wanted fans to enjoy it. But, he made it clear, "you can't fit it all in one movie... It's impossible."
Jackson goes a little bit further to let fans know the sequel to Michael is "in the early development right now." The ambition to be able to tell the story of Michael Jackson and his legacy has fans anticipating part two before they even see part one.
The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The film traces Jackson's rise from his childhood with the Jackson 5 through the early stages of his solo career. The cast features heavy hitters such as:
- Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson
- Nia Long as Katherine Jackson
- Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson
- Miles Teller as John Branca
Fans can begin seeing the film as early as Thursday for some theaters. But the official release date is April 24.