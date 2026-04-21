Jaafar Jackson Says ‘Michael’ Sequel is Already in the Works

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (L-R) Kendrick Sampson, Adam Fogelson, Chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Deon Cole, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Antoine Fuqua, Mike Myers, Jaafar Jackson, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Graham King, Miles Teller, Jon Feltheimer, CEO, attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With the highly anticipated film, Michael, finally being released, conversation has begun for part two. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 24, but some are already viewing in advance screenings.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael, expresses his excitement regarding the premiere. Jackson spoke about the weight of the expectations for the film and wanted fans to enjoy it. But, he made it clear, "you can't fit it all in one movie... It's impossible."

Jackson goes a little bit further to let fans know the sequel to Michael is "in the early development right now." The ambition to be able to tell the story of Michael Jackson and his legacy has fans anticipating part two before they even see part one.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The film traces Jackson's rise from his childhood with the Jackson 5 through the early stages of his solo career. The cast features heavy hitters such as:

Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Miles Teller as John Branca