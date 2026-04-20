Register To Win: When a Woman’s Fed Up at Ovens Auditorium

Sponsored By: ALC ENTERTAINMENT

There comes a moment in every woman’s life when silence is no longer an option—when compromise gives way to clarity, and survival turns into self‑preservation. When a Woman’s Fed Up, presented by ALC Entertainment and Unlimited Entertainment LLC, powerfully captures that moment and brings it to life on stage.

This compelling stage play explores the intricate and often complicated dynamics of relationships—romantic, familial, and emotional—through the lens of women who are pushed to their breaking point. Rather than portraying defeat, When a Woman’s Fed Up reframes that moment as the beginning of empowerment, growth, and liberation.

A Story Many Women Know All Too Well

At its heart, this production speaks to real experiences women face every day: unmet expectations, emotional exhaustion, societal pressure, and the invisible weight of always being “strong enough.” The play boldly asks: What happens when a woman finally chooses herself?

The answer unfolds through gripping storytelling, raw emotion, and moments of deep reflection that resonate across generations. This is not just entertainment—it’s a mirror, a conversation, and in many ways, a catalyst for change.

An All-Star Cast Bringing the Story to Life

Bringing depth and authenticity to the stage is an incredible lineup of talent:

Lenny Williams

Shirley Murdock

Karon Joseph Riley (The Black Hamptons)

(The Black Hamptons) Terrell Phillips (Blackstreet)

(Blackstreet) Michael Jerel (The Voice)

Each performer delivers powerful performances that elevate the story, drawing audiences into the emotional journeys of the characters and leaving a lasting impression long after the curtain falls.

More Than a Play—A Movement

When a Woman’s Fed Up is a call for compassion, healing, and self-awareness. It encourages women to break free from limiting expectations, embrace independence, and prioritize their own happiness without guilt or apology.

If you’ve ever questioned your worth, struggled to be heard, or felt the quiet build-up of “enough is enough,” this play is for you. Prepare to laugh, cry, reflect—and ultimately feel seen. This is the moment. This is the message. This is When a Woman’s Fed Up.



Get tickets here or register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience this powerful stage play live in Charlotte.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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