Register To Win: RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate

Before the streets start talking…V 101.9 is putting you on first.

From Quentin Tarantino and the visionary mind of RZA comes One Spoon of Chocolate...a bold, gritty action thriller where trust is dead and revenge is the only language left.

A man chasing answers pulls up to a town where even the law is crooked…now he’s done running and ready to apply pressure.

We’re hooking you up with a Movie Pass prize pack for 10 plus 1 AND a $100 Amazon gift card to run it up right all you have to do is register below.

In theaters May 1st.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.