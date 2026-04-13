When a Woman’s Fed Up: A Powerful Stage Play About Freedom, Healing, and Self-Discovery. There comes a moment in every woman’s life when silence is no longer an option—when compromise gives way to clarity, and survival turns into self‑preservation. When a Woman’s Fed Up, presented by ALC Entertainment and Unlimited Entertainment LLC, powerfully captures that moment and brings it to life on stage.

This compelling stage play explores the intricate and often complicated dynamics of relationships—romantic, familial, and emotional—through the lens of women who are pushed to their breaking point. Rather than portraying defeat, When a Woman’s Fed Up reframes that moment as the beginning of empowerment, growth, and liberation.

At its heart, this production speaks to real experiences women face every day: Unmet expectations, emotional exhaustion, societal pressure, and the invisible weight of always being “strong enough.” The play boldly asks: What happens when a woman finally chooses herself?

The answer unfolds through gripping storytelling, raw emotion, and moments of deep reflection that resonate across generations. This is not just entertainment—it’s a mirror, a conversation, and in many ways, a catalyst for change.

Bringing depth and authenticity to the stage is an incredible lineup of talent:

Lenny Williams

Shirley Murdock

Karon Joseph Riley (The Black Hamptons)

Terrell Phillips (Blackstreet)

Michael Jerel (The Voice)

Each performer delivers a powerful performance that elevates the story, drawing audiences into the characters' emotional journeys and leaving a lasting impression long after the curtain falls.