Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ Returns to Peak Position on R&B Digital Song Sales Chart

Michael Jackson's catalog continues to command attention on Billboard's charts, with both the classic single "Billie Jean" and the compilation Number Ones reaching new or renewed highs across multiple rankings.

Number Ones climbs to No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, its strongest position to date, while also sitting at No. 3 on the Top R&B Albums chart and No. 32 on the Top Streaming Albums list. The album sees modest declines on other metrics, landing at No. 13 on Vinyl Albums, No. 19 on Top Album Sales, and No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

"Billie Jean" rises one spot on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, moving from No. 8 to No. 7. The track also maintains a global presence, appearing at No. 103 on the Billboard Global 200 and climbing to No. 92 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, underscoring Jackson's enduring international reach.

The 1982 album Thriller by Jackson still impacts the R&B chart landscape, alternating with Number Ones depending on how streams and sales are distributed across the albums. This week, Number Ones edges ahead, while Thriller posts slight declines on Vinyl Albums (No. 12) and Top Album Sales (No. 25).