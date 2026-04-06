Your Chance to Win Steve Harvey’s Cash!

Need a little extra cash? With prices these days… we get it! 😅 Well, here’s your chance to stack some serious money this year! Steve Harvey is giving away CASH — and it could be ALL YOURS! 🤑 You could win $1,000 of Steve Harvey’s cash five times a day! 💵

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

⏰ Listen for the keyword weekdays at:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

Once you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win!

📲 How to enter:

Text the keyword to 45911

the keyword to Enter it on our mobile app

Or enter it on our website below

🎉 The more you listen, the more chances you have to win! Good luck! And remember… this is a multi-city contest.