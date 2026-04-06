Your Chance to Win Steve Harvey’s Cash!
Need a little extra cash? With prices these days… we get it! 😅 Well, here’s your chance to stack some serious money this year! Steve Harvey is giving away CASH…
Need a little extra cash? With prices these days… we get it! 😅 Well, here’s your chance to stack some serious money this year! Steve Harvey is giving away CASH — and it could be ALL YOURS! 🤑 You could win $1,000 of Steve Harvey’s cash five times a day! 💵
📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026
⏰ Listen for the keyword weekdays at:
- 8:00 AM
- 10:00 AM
- 12:00 PM
- 3:00 PM
- 5:00 PM
Once you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win!
📲 How to enter:
- Text the keyword to 45911
- Enter it on our mobile app
- Or enter it on our website below
🎉 The more you listen, the more chances you have to win! Good luck! And remember… this is a multi-city contest.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.