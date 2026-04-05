This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 5

April 5 has heralded many important moments in R&B and hip-hop. Pharrell Williams was born on this day in 1973. He initially rose to prominence as one-half of the production duo The Neptunes. They are credited with some of the biggest hits from the early 2000s, including “La La La” by Jay-Z, “Señorita” by Justin Timberlake, and “Hot in Herre” by Nelly. He has also had success as a solo artist, with his second album Girl (2014) peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topping the UK Albums chart.

Memphis rapper Juicy J was also born on this day in 1975. He is known for hits such as “Stay Fly,” “Bandz a Make Her Dance,” and “23.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some noteworthy albums that came out on this day.

1994: New York rap duo M.O.P. dropped their debut album, To the Death, through Select Records. While the project didn't chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 68 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

New York rap duo M.O.P. dropped their debut album, To the Death, through Select Records. While the project didn't chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 68 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2011: Jim Jones released his fifth album, Capo, which featured guest performances from Raekwon, Prodigy, The Game, and Lloyd Banks. It debuted at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

Jim Jones released his fifth album, Capo, which featured guest performances from Raekwon, Prodigy, The Game, and Lloyd Banks. It debuted at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. 2011: Brotha Lynch Hung released his seventh album, Coathanga Strangla, through the horrorcore and hardcore rap label Strange Music. It went to No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 68 on the Billboard 200.

Brotha Lynch Hung released his seventh album, Coathanga Strangla, through the horrorcore and hardcore rap label Strange Music. It went to No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 68 on the Billboard 200. 2024: J. Cole released his fourth mixtape, Might Delete Later, under Dreamville and Interscope Records. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 115,000 album-equivalents in its first week.

J. Cole released his fourth mixtape, Might Delete Later, under Dreamville and Interscope Records. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 115,000 album-equivalents in its first week. 2024: GloRilla dropped her second mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which spawned the hits “Wanna Be” and “Yeah Glo!” It charted at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

April 5 is associated with various landmark cultural moments.

1928: Tony Williams was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He was the lead vocalist of the R&B/doo-wop vocal group The Platters, known for hits like “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Twilight Time,” and “My Prayer.”

Tony Williams was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He was the lead vocalist of the R&B/doo-wop vocal group The Platters, known for hits like “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Twilight Time,” and “My Prayer.” 1938: Ronnie White was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a founding member of the Miracles and a frequent collaborator of Smokey Robinson, with whom he co-wrote hits like “Don't Look Back” and “A Fork in the Road.”

Ronnie White was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a founding member of the Miracles and a frequent collaborator of Smokey Robinson, with whom he co-wrote hits like “Don't Look Back” and “A Fork in the Road.” 1944: Nicholas Caldwell was born in Loma Linda, California. He was a cofounder of the R&B vocal group the Whispers, known for their 1979 hit single “And the Beat Goes On.” The song topped the Hot Soul Singles chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) and reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicholas Caldwell was born in Loma Linda, California. He was a cofounder of the R&B vocal group the Whispers, known for their 1979 hit single “And the Beat Goes On.” The song topped the Hot Soul Singles chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) and reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2008: Leona Lewis' “Bleeding Love” began a four-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also debuted at No. 1 in her home country, the UK, and remains her biggest hit to date.