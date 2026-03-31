Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Want Love’ Single Dropping April 3

Mary J Blige continues to create momentum for herself in 2026 with the announcement of her new single “Want Love,” which comes out April 3. The nine-time GRAMMY winner took to social media to share the news alongside a teaser snippet of the track.

"My new single 'Want Love' drops April 3rd!!! Can't wait to share this one with y'all. Go pre-save for a special audio message from me to you," the singer wrote. The preview shows her singing: "I want somebody who makes me feel like everything/ I want love."

This announcement was met with tremendous fan engagement on social media, demonstrating that Mary J Blige is an influential figure in today's R&B music scene. Pre-saves are now available, with a special audio message from Blige promised to those who pre-save the track ahead of its release.

"Want Love" arrives less than two months after Blige released "More Than A Lover" on Feb. 13, a Valentine's Day offering produced by Camper that signaled her entry into what fans have dubbed a "soft era." The quick release of singles shows how intentional the desire was to create something focused on streaming, while keeping the audience engaged and generating buzz for the probable larger project that will follow.

The new single is expected to continue Blige's signature blend of emotional honesty and R&B artistry, with the teaser hinting at themes of longing and vulnerability, territory she has explored throughout her catalog, from her landmark 1994 album My Life through her 2024 release Gratitude. The tight release cadence also comes ahead of her Las Vegas residency, "My Life, My Story," at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning May 1.