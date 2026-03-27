This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 27

March 27 is a remarkable date in music, having hosted some of Hip-Hop & R&B's most important events. It marks the birthday of R&B and pop icon Mariah Carey, born in 1969. This influential musician is known for her astonishing five-octave vocal range and signature whistle register. She has sold over 220 million records during her career spanning more than three decades, and Rolling Stone magazine ranked her the fifth-greatest singer of all time.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B's best-selling albums and singles were released on this date:

1973: Barry White released his debut album, I've Got So Much to Give, through the 20th Century label. Featuring the top 10 singles “I've Got So Much to Give” and “I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby,” it topped the Billboard R&B chart and reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Barry White released his debut album, I've Got So Much to Give, through the 20th Century label. Featuring the top 10 singles “I've Got So Much to Give” and “I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby,” it topped the Billboard R&B chart and reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200. 1984: Influential rap group Run-DMC released their groundbreaking debut self-titled album. Although it only peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200, many critics regard it as one of Hip-Hop's most influential albums in history, and it has been ranked 378 on Rolling Stone's updated 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

Influential rap group Run-DMC released their groundbreaking debut self-titled album. Although it only peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200, many critics regard it as one of Hip-Hop's most influential albums in history, and it has been ranked 378 on Rolling Stone's updated 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. 1989: Jody Watley released her second album, Larger than Life, under MCA Records. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Jody Watley released her second album, Larger than Life, under MCA Records. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. 2001: American rap legend Tupac Shakur's seventh studio album and third posthumous release, Until the End of Time, was released. This highly anticipated album enjoyed massive commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

American rap legend Tupac Shakur's seventh studio album and third posthumous release, Until the End of Time, was released. This highly anticipated album enjoyed massive commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 2001: Yukmouth dropped his Thug Lord: The New Testament album. With features from Tech N9ne, Kool G Rap, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt, among others, it reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 71 on the Billboard 200.

Yukmouth dropped his Thug Lord: The New Testament album. With features from Tech N9ne, Kool G Rap, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt, among others, it reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 71 on the Billboard 200. 2007: Young Buck released Buck the World, his fourth album. Supported by the singles “I Know You Want Me,” “U Ain't Goin' Nowhere,” and “Get Buck,” it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Young Buck released Buck the World, his fourth album. Supported by the singles “I Know You Want Me,” “U Ain't Goin' Nowhere,” and “Get Buck,” it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. 2007: Redman dropped his sixth album, Red Gone Wild: Thee Album, after a nearly four-year delay. Featuring guest appearances from Method Man, Biz Markie, Erik Sermon, and Keith Murray, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 13, with 44,000 copies sold in its opening week.

Redman dropped his sixth album, Red Gone Wild: Thee Album, after a nearly four-year delay. Featuring guest appearances from Method Man, Biz Markie, Erik Sermon, and Keith Murray, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 13, with 44,000 copies sold in its opening week. 2007: Prodigy released his second solo album, Return of the Mac, which was entirely produced by The Alchemist. The project debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Prodigy released his second solo album, Return of the Mac, which was entirely produced by The Alchemist. The project debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2007: Mims dropped his debut album, Music Is My Savior, which spawned his iconic hit, “This Is Why I'm Hot.” It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Mims dropped his debut album, Music Is My Savior, which spawned his iconic hit, “This Is Why I'm Hot.” It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. 2007: American R&B and pop singer Vanessa Hudgens released the single "Say OK" from her debut studio album. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 67 before peaking at No. 61 the following week.

American R&B and pop singer Vanessa Hudgens released the single "Say OK" from her debut studio album. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 67 before peaking at No. 61 the following week. 2020: Joyner Lucas launched his debut album, ADHD, which featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Fabolous, and Timbaland. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Joyner Lucas launched his debut album, ADHD, which featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Fabolous, and Timbaland. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR released his third album, Partymobile, which had features from Rihanna, Bad Bunny, and Drake. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, becoming his second top-ten album in the US.

Cultural Milestones

The Hip-Hop and R&B industry has ushered in important landmark events on March 27:

1947: R&B singer and songwriter Bunny Sigler was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He wrote and produced songs for many R&B acts in the latter half of the 20th century, including Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Whispers, Patti LaBelle, and Curtis Mayfield.

R&B singer and songwriter Bunny Sigler was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He wrote and produced songs for many R&B acts in the latter half of the 20th century, including Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Whispers, Patti LaBelle, and Curtis Mayfield. 1965: The Supremes' “Stop! In the Name of Love” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their fourth consecutive number-one on the chart. The song also reached No. 2 on the soul chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart).

The Supremes' “Stop! In the Name of Love” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their fourth consecutive number-one on the chart. The song also reached No. 2 on the soul chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart). 1975: Skee-Lo was born in Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his 1995 smash hit “I Wish,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 33 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Skee-Lo was born in Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his 1995 smash hit “I Wish,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 33 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2001: American rapper Rasheeda released her debut studio album Dirty South, featuring the hit single "Do It." The album reached No. 77 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Rasheeda released her debut studio album Dirty South, featuring the hit single "Do It." The album reached No. 77 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2004: Music icon Prince started his Musicology Tour in Reno, Nevada, to promote his 28th studio album, Musicology. The tour was a huge commercial success, earning $87.4 million.

Music icon Prince started his Musicology Tour in Reno, Nevada, to promote his 28th studio album, Musicology. The tour was a huge commercial success, earning $87.4 million. 2014: Rapper MC Ren released the lead single "Rebel Music" from his canceled fifth studio album of the same name. Following the song's positive reception, the rapper later released a remix featuring fellow rapper Ice Cube.

Rapper MC Ren released the lead single "Rebel Music" from his canceled fifth studio album of the same name. Following the song's positive reception, the rapper later released a remix featuring fellow rapper Ice Cube. 2022: The documentary film Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove of the Hip-Hop band, The Roots, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. The film featured never-before-seen footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, with a star-studded list of performers, including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Mahalia Jackson.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also witnessed plenty of challenges on this date:

2015: Rapper Lil Durk's manager, OTF Chino, real name Uchenna Agina, was shot and killed in Chicago's Avalon Park at age 24.

Rapper Lil Durk's manager, OTF Chino, real name Uchenna Agina, was shot and killed in Chicago's Avalon Park at age 24. 2011: Rapper, producer, and TV personality DJ Megatron died at the age of 32 after being shot while resisting robbers.