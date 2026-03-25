Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black to Return for Third and Final Season

After a crazy way to end Season 2, it looks like Tyler Perry is giving fans what they want. Another season of Beauty in Black on Netflix. Not only will there be another season, but this will also be its final season. The last saga in the Netflix series is expected to be one that will shock viewers.

Netflix announced that the third and final season of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black is coming. In a statement, Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie in the series, says that the continued story "will be worth it." She further explains that Season 2 is where Kimmie really steps into her role and stops playing survivor. "Nobody in the Bellarie family is safe," says Williams.

Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black Saga Continues...

The show first premiered in October 2024. Then, Season 2 was released in two separate parts. Recently, part two of season 2 was released on Netflix on March 19, 2026. The second half of the season shows Kimmie step into her role as Mrs. Bellarie and help Horace with the ultimate get back against his family. Fans took to social media to express their need for a season 3 as they were left with unanswered questions.

"I need Tyler Perry to release Season 3 ASAP!!! I have too many questions I need answered after that ending," said one user on social media.

Season 3 was renewed before Part 2 of Season 2 premiered. Now, fans wait for further details on when we can expect to see the final season. Williams says that in Season 3, fans will see Kimmie "step fully into her power with all of the support she needs." She further explains that Season 3 will be bigger and better. "The tension, the drama, and the power struggles are only going to deepen from here."