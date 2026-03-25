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Lost and Found: TikToker Tries to Return Jill Scott’s Childhood Photos

It started like any other thrift store trip. But this time, a quick scroll past the shelves turned into something way more meaningful. A Nashville-based TikToker is asking the internet…

Kayla Morgan
Jill Scott Mahalia
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

It started like any other thrift store trip. But this time, a quick scroll past the shelves turned into something way more meaningful.

A Nashville-based TikToker is asking the internet for help after discovering childhood photos of Jill Scott sitting on a Goodwill shelf, and now she’s trying to return them to their rightful owner.

A Surprising Discovery

The creator, who goes by Hannah with the tag @WhatsHannahInto and regularly posts thrift store finds, shared a follow-up video on March 23, explaining that she purchased the photos after realizing they appeared to belong to the singer.

In the clip, she told her followers that Jilly from Philly’s social media manager initially reached out to her to confirm the photos were of the “Crown Royal” songstress, but she didn’t have a way to get the items back to Scott.

Still, Hannah emphasizes that the goal isn’t profit. “I’ve been reading some of y’alls comments about how some of these photos could be worth money. I don’t care. I know that photos are very special and meaningful to some people,” she said in the video.

More Than Just a Thrift Find

Hannah’s content typically highlights unique secondhand discoveries, from vintage wedding dresses to niche accessories, but this find struck a different tone. The original post, shared about a week earlier, described the collection as “the saddest thing I’ve ever seen at Goodwill,” and showed framed portraits and loose photographs of a young girl alongside her family members.

The comments immediately lit up with fans identifying the R&B legend, and Hannah swooped in to purchase the find. She also purchased a series of photos that, she said, didn’t feature Scott but came together with the photos, so she speculated they might feature some of her family members, making the find even more sentimental.

Now, thanks to one unexpected thrift store find, fans are hoping that connection might come full circle.

GoodwillJill Scott
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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