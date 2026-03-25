Lost and Found: TikToker Tries to Return Jill Scott’s Childhood Photos
It started like any other thrift store trip. But this time, a quick scroll past the shelves turned into something way more meaningful. A Nashville-based TikToker is asking the internet…
It started like any other thrift store trip. But this time, a quick scroll past the shelves turned into something way more meaningful.
A Nashville-based TikToker is asking the internet for help after discovering childhood photos of Jill Scott sitting on a Goodwill shelf, and now she’s trying to return them to their rightful owner.
A Surprising Discovery
The creator, who goes by Hannah with the tag @WhatsHannahInto and regularly posts thrift store finds, shared a follow-up video on March 23, explaining that she purchased the photos after realizing they appeared to belong to the singer.
In the clip, she told her followers that Jilly from Philly’s social media manager initially reached out to her to confirm the photos were of the “Crown Royal” songstress, but she didn’t have a way to get the items back to Scott.
Still, Hannah emphasizes that the goal isn’t profit. “I’ve been reading some of y’alls comments about how some of these photos could be worth money. I don’t care. I know that photos are very special and meaningful to some people,” she said in the video.
More Than Just a Thrift Find
Hannah’s content typically highlights unique secondhand discoveries, from vintage wedding dresses to niche accessories, but this find struck a different tone. The original post, shared about a week earlier, described the collection as “the saddest thing I’ve ever seen at Goodwill,” and showed framed portraits and loose photographs of a young girl alongside her family members.
The comments immediately lit up with fans identifying the R&B legend, and Hannah swooped in to purchase the find. She also purchased a series of photos that, she said, didn’t feature Scott but came together with the photos, so she speculated they might feature some of her family members, making the find even more sentimental.
Now, thanks to one unexpected thrift store find, fans are hoping that connection might come full circle.