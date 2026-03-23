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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa Announce Co-Headline Tour with En Vogue for “It’s Iconic” Summer Tour

This is going to be epic! Three of the biggest female groups are teaming up for a major tour. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa will be taking the stage to co-headline a…

Randi Moultrie

LEFT: (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) MIDDLE: (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP) RIGHT: (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

LEFT: (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) MIDDLE: (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP) RIGHT: (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

This is going to be epic! Three of the biggest female groups are teaming up for a major tour. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa will be taking the stage to co-headline a North American tour. The two dynamic groups will be joined by R&B icons En Vogue as special guests.

Live Nation announced the "It's Iconic" tour, featuring three of the most influential female music groups of all time. This will mark the first time the groups will share the stage to celebrate decades of iconic hits.

It's Iconic Summer Tour Announced

Fans should be excited to see the groups perform some of their iconic hits from over the decades. From No Scrubs and Waterfalls to Shoop and Whatta Man to Free Mind and My Lovin', it's going to be one of the most iconic shows of the summer.

"This show is going to be crazy," added Cheryl “Salt” James in an interview, according to PEOPLE. "I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had. And I feel like we’re going to feel the queens in the building, you know what I mean? Like, we earned this seat!”

The three groups will unite to emphasize the bond of sisterhood and R&B music from the last few decades.

Tickets for the "It's Iconic" tour will begin with presale starting March 24 and general sales opening March 26 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be offered to fans, which will include a meet and greet, merchandise, and more.

The tour kicks off on August 15 in Tennessee and will make stops in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Tampa, FL, Chicago, IL, and more. For more details on the tour stop and tickets, visit Live Nation.

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ConcertEn VogueSalt-N-PepaTLCtour
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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