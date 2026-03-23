Janet Jackson Signs Global Publishing Deal With Believe Music, Moves Entire Catalog to Paris-Based Company

Janet Jackson has signed a long-term global publishing administration agreement with Believe Music Publishing, the Paris-based music company announced March 19. Under the deal, Jackson brings her entire catalog to the company's recently launched global publishing division.

Jackson has sold over 180 million records worldwide and is part of the Billboard Hot 100 five-decade club, which also includes Cher and Madonna, following her feature on Cardi B's "Principal" last October. Her catalog spans 11 studio albums, from her self-titled 1982 debut through 2015's Unbreakable, seven of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She has also scored 10 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100.

Jackson has won five GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award, and has been nominated for an Academy Award. In May 2025, she was honored with the American Music Awards' Icon Award. She is also the record holder for the biggest-selling debut tour in history and is among the biggest Las Vegas performers of the current decade.

Believe's VP of Publishing, Peter McCamley, said: "Janet Jackson is one of the most influential and important songwriters in music, with a unique creative vision. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Believe Music Publishing family, and we are very much looking forward to working with her in the future."