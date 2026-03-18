This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 18

March 18 is etched in Hip-Hop and R&B history because of numerous pivotal events and groundbreaking moments. American singer, producer, dancer, and actor Vanessa Williams was born on March 18, 1963. She is best known for her 1992 ballad "Save the Best for Last," which peaked at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary, Billboard Hot 100, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Williams was also the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1984.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marks the release of many genre-defining singles and albums in hip-hop and R&B:

1983: Wild Style, widely regarded as the first hip-hop motion picture, was released in cinemas across the U.S. The soundtrack from the film has influenced some of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, including Ilmatic by Nas, Cypress Hill's Black Sunday, and Midnight Marauders by A Tribe Called Quest.

Wild Style, widely regarded as the first hip-hop motion picture, was released in cinemas across the U.S. The soundtrack from the film has influenced some of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, including Ilmatic by Nas, Cypress Hill's Black Sunday, and Midnight Marauders by A Tribe Called Quest. 1986: R&B and soul icon Whitney Houston released her major hit "Greatest Love of All." Recorded for her 1985 self-titled debut album, the song reached No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and charted in the top 20 in several countries, including the U.K., Italy, and Sweden.

R&B and soul icon Whitney Houston released her major hit "Greatest Love of All." Recorded for her 1985 self-titled debut album, the song reached No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and charted in the top 20 in several countries, including the U.K., Italy, and Sweden. 2003: New Orleans rapper Magic released White Eyes, his third album. Executive produced by Master P, the project debuted at No. 37 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 147 on the Billboard 200.

New Orleans rapper Magic released White Eyes, his third album. Executive produced by Master P, the project debuted at No. 37 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 147 on the Billboard 200. 2003 : Mr. Cheeks released his second album, Back Again!, through Universal Records. With guest appearances from Alexander O'Neal, Floetry, M.O.P., and Pete Rock, it peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

: Mr. Cheeks released his second album, Back Again!, through Universal Records. With guest appearances from Alexander O'Neal, Floetry, M.O.P., and Pete Rock, it peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2008: Flo Rida released his debut album, Mail on Sunday, which spawned the Billboard number-one hit “Low” and the top 20 hit singles “In the Ayer” and “Elevator.” The album reached No 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Flo Rida released his debut album, Mail on Sunday, which spawned the Billboard number-one hit “Low” and the top 20 hit singles “In the Ayer” and “Elevator.” The album reached No 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200. 2008: Atlanta rapper Rocko dropped Self Made, his only studio album, which featured the hit single “Umma Do Me.” It peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Atlanta rapper Rocko dropped Self Made, his only studio album, which featured the hit single “Umma Do Me.” It peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. 2014: American rapper YG released his debut studio album, My Krazy Life. It featured guest contributions from Drake, Lil' Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, Rich Homie Quan, and Meek Mill and received wide critical acclaim, with Billboard listing it as the best rap album of 2014.

American rapper YG released his debut studio album, My Krazy Life. It featured guest contributions from Drake, Lil' Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, Rich Homie Quan, and Meek Mill and received wide critical acclaim, with Billboard listing it as the best rap album of 2014. 2014: Freddie Gibbs and Madlib released the collaborative album Piñata. With a star-studded lineup of features, including Mac Miller, Raekwon, Ab-Soul, and Earl Sweatshirt, it reached No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib released the collaborative album Piñata. With a star-studded lineup of features, including Mac Miller, Raekwon, Ab-Soul, and Earl Sweatshirt, it reached No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: Drake dropped his fifth mixtape, More Life, which would be his seventh consecutive number one album in the US. Billboard ranked it No. 21 on its list of the 50 best albums of 2017.

Drake dropped his fifth mixtape, More Life, which would be his seventh consecutive number one album in the US. Billboard ranked it No. 21 on its list of the 50 best albums of 2017. 2018: Atlanta-based Hip-Hop trio Migos released the single "Walk It Talk It," featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song, which was featured on the group's acclaimed third studio album Culture II, was certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Atlanta-based Hip-Hop trio Migos released the single "Walk It Talk It," featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song, which was featured on the group's acclaimed third studio album Culture II, was certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA. 2022: American hip-hop group Cypress Hill released its 10th studio album, Back in Black, through Ruff Nation and MNRK. Solely produced by rapper, producer, and songwriter Black Milk, the album peaked at No. 69 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Cultural Milestones

1941: R&B/soul pioneer Wilson Pickett was born in Prattville, Alabama. He shot to international stardom with hits such as “Land of 1000 Dances,” “In the Midnight Hour,” and “Don't Knock My Love.”

R&B/soul pioneer Wilson Pickett was born in Prattville, Alabama. He shot to international stardom with hits such as “Land of 1000 Dances,” “In the Midnight Hour,” and “Don't Knock My Love.” 1970: Hip-hop icon Queen Latifah was born in Newark, New Jersey. She was the first hip-hop artist to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also broke the glass ceiling for female rappers by becoming the first to score a gold-certified album, a feat she achieved with her third album, Black Reign (1993).

Hip-hop icon Queen Latifah was born in Newark, New Jersey. She was the first hip-hop artist to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also broke the glass ceiling for female rappers by becoming the first to score a gold-certified album, a feat she achieved with her third album, Black Reign (1993). 2000: Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa was born. His 2021 debut album, Blessed I Guess, received praise from popular music publications such as Pitchfork and AllMusic and peaked at No. 160 on the Billboard 200. However, he would not live long enough to enjoy his growing fame, as he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February 2026 at the age of just 25.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Throughout the years, March 18 has also witnessed some significant incidents:

2009: New Orleans R&B singer and pianist Eddie Bo died at age 78. The legendary musician is best known for hits such as "Hook and Sling," "The Rubber Band," and "Check Your Bucket."

New Orleans R&B singer and pianist Eddie Bo died at age 78. The legendary musician is best known for hits such as "Hook and Sling," "The Rubber Band," and "Check Your Bucket." 2022: Maryland rapper Goonew was shot and killed in a District Heights parking lot in a suspected robbery. The fallen rapper's embalmed body was later propped up at a DC nightclub, sparking controversy on social media.