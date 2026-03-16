Mariah Carey Receives Third Rock Hall Nomination, Plans ‘Glitter’ Reissue

Mariah Carey has snagged her third Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination for the third consecutive year. She's up for the Class of 2026 alongside Lauryn Hill, Shakira, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Pink, and Jeff Buckley.

"It's amazing," Carey told Variety. "There's just something that you can't explain, and it's really, really great." Her first nomination came in 2024 — nearly ten years after she qualified.

Voters will pick inductees before April. Asked what making it in would mean now, Carey called it fantastic but stayed casual about the whole thing. "If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn't, it doesn't," she told Variety.

This year brought big moments for the artist. She sang at the Winter Olympics. GRAMMY Week honored her as MusiCares' Person of the Year, where Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Charlie Puth covered her songs. Then Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen shocked everyone by playing tracks from her unreleased grunge project Someone's Ugly Daughter under the band name Chick.

"The best. Thing. Ever," she said about watching Foo Fighters play Chick material. "It was the best thing ever."

Glitter turns 25 this year, and something's brewing. The album vanished from streaming platforms a month back, which got fans buzzing. "Plans for a deluxe and a reissue, or maybe just one, I don't know," she said. "We're getting on top of it."

Her feelings about Glitter have shifted over the years. "I used to hate it," she said. "I used to be so like, why did I do that?" Why? She laughed: "Because it was a disastrous flop."

The movie and soundtrack dropped right when the Sept.11 attacks happened in 2001. The film pulled in just over $5 million against a $22 million budget. "It became something that I really loved, and it just sort of took on its own thing," she said.