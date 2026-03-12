Primary Wave Music Partners with Kool & The Gang Founder Robert ‘Kool’ Bell

Primary Wave Music has entered into a new partnership with Robert "Kool" Bell, bassist, songwriter, and founding member of funk legends Kool & the Gang, to manage his catalog and develop new name, image, and likeness opportunities. Under the agreement, Bell will gain access to Primary Wave's full marketing and publishing infrastructure, covering digital strategy, licensing, sync, and film and TV production. Warner Chappell will continue to administer the catalog.

Bell is a principal songwriter behind some of the most enduring hits in R&B and funk history, including "Hollywood Swinging," "Jungle Boogie," "Ladies' Night," and "Celebration" — the latter of which was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2021. Kool & the Gang has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, earned two GRAMMY Awards and seven American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

"I'm extremely excited about my new partnership with Primary Wave, not only because they understand my vision, but because they are very accessible, just a phone call away," said Robert "Kool" Bell, according to Music Week. He continues, "Together we are going to ride a Kool Wave as we get things fixed and stay fit in 2026!"

David Weitzman of Primary Wave said, "Kool's role as the last surviving founding member of Kool & the Gang makes this partnership especially meaningful. As a true pioneer of funk and popular music, Kool has carried the group's vision, spirit, and legacy forward for decades. At Primary Wave, we are honoured to partner with him to preserve, protect, and amplify this iconic catalogue for generations to come."

Mohamed Moretta of Kool Moretta Media said the deal will support the expansion of Bell's existing ventures, including The Just Kool Party, Le Kool Champagne, and the upcoming stage project Be Kool.