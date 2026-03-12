ContestsEvents
Krispy Kreme Giving Away a Dozen Doughnuts for 13 Cents

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat to customers in honor of Friday the 13th. Who said the spooky day had to be something you don’t celebrate? Head to grab…

Randi Moultrie

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat to customers in honor of Friday the 13th. Who said the spooky day had to be something you don't celebrate? Head to grab yourself a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for a great price.

The popular doughnut chain is offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 13 cents with the purchase of a full-priced dozen on Friday, March 13th. The deal is limited to one 13-cent dozen per guest, available at participating locations only. Customers can place the order for the deal in-store or in the app using the promo code "13."

During the month, Krispy Kreme is also serving up its St. Patrick's Day Collection until Tuesday, March 17th. The collection includes:

  • Shooting Shamrock: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green vanilla flavored icing, topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece.
  • Over the Rainbow:  an unglazed shell doughnut filled with smooth, fluffy Kreme™, dipped in light green vanilla flavored icing, topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and rainbow sugar piece.
  • Plaid Party: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing, topped with green icing drizzles.
  • Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick's Sprinkles: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles.

Head to Krispy Kreme for more details and to not miss out on your chance for a sweet deal.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
