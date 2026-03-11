Jill Scott Launches 36-Date World Tour in Support of New Album

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Jill Scott has announced the To Whom This May Concern World Tour, a 36-date Live Nation Urban trek spanning the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

In a statement, Scott noted, "Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me. Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive."

According to the press release, the tour will "center on a series of residency-style performances, placing live band instrumentation at the heart of the experience. Each city will host uniquely curated shows designed to create deep, immersive connections between artist and audience."

The 36-date run kicks off June 4 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and includes multi-night residencies in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago. U.S. stops also include Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, The Met Philadelphia, The Chicago Theatre, and The Theater at MGM National Harbor, among others.

The North American leg wraps Sept. 3 in Irving, Texas, before Scott heads to Europe and the U.K. The international circuit includes two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 13 and 14. The tour concludes in South Africa, with a stop in Pretoria on Nov. 7 at SunBet Arena Times Square and in Cape Town on Nov. 11 at GrandWest Arena.

The tour supports Scott's sixth studio album, also titled To Whom This May Concern, released Feb. 13 via Blues Babe Records/Human Resources, her first full-length project in more than a decade. The album debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and reached the top 10 on seven Billboard charts in total. The record features collaborations with JID, Ab-Soul, Tierra Whack, Too $hort, and Trombone Shorty.

Known as "Jilly from Philly," Scott helped define the neo-soul movement with her 2000 debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1, and a string of celebrated albums, including Beautifully Human and The Light of the Sun, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her cultural footprint extends to film and television, with screen credits including Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? and BET+'s The First Wives Club.