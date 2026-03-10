Mary J. Blige Releases ‘More Than A Lover’ Music Video Shot at Brooklyn Bridge

ContestsEvents
Mary J. Blige performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City.
Mary J. Blige has released the official music video for her latest single, "More Than A Lover," with the Brooklyn Bridge as its central visual and thematic setting. Less than three weeks after the Valentine's Day release of the single, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul unveiled the clip, filmed on the bridge and featuring Blige singing an ode to a trusted partner.

Directed by Nico Scandiffio, the video opens with shots of the bridge's architecture and the New York City skyline before settling on Blige standing on the bridge's walkway as cars pass below. Scandiffio drew inspiration from the music platform 4 Shooters Only and its "From The Block" performance series, with the visual primarily featuring Blige singing into a microphone suspended from the sky.

With her trademark blonde hair and fashion sense, Blige also takes center stage within the New York skyline as part of the video's setting. The new track celebrates unwavering loyalty and devotion through the lyrics Blige sings over an anthem produced by Camper at the renowned site.

In the final minute, the camera keeps rolling as Blige interacts with fans and passersby who gathered to watch — greeting the crowd, taking selfies, and receiving love from onlookers.

"NYC, you were the best!!! It was amazing performing on the Brooklyn Bridge. My single More Than A Lover and the official video are OUT NOW on YouTube and streaming everywhere!" shared Blige.

The release comes ahead of a busy 2026 for Blige, which includes her Las Vegas residency, Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, in May and a headlining role at the Cincinnati Music Festival in July. The "More Than A Lover" music video is available now on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

