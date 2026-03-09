This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 9

March 9 is an important but sad day in hip hop and R&B history, as we remember the day when The Notorious B.I.G. was tragically murdered. It's also Chingy's birthday, and the anniversary of a special performance by Lauren Hill. These are the most notable events that happened on this day in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest milestone moments and hits we celebrate today include:

Bobby Bland's "That's the Way Love Is" reached the top of the Billboard R&B chart, where it spent two weeks. The single's B-side featured the song "Call On Me," which peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's pop chart. 1991: Mariah Carey's song "Someday" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It was her third consecutive No. 1 single off her self-titled debut album, after "Vision of Love" and "Love Takes Time."

Cultural Milestones

These are the day's top hip-hop and R&B-related cultural events:

The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California. It happened as he was leaving an event afterparty where he was promoting his second studio album, ironically called Life After Death. 1997: On the same day as B.I.G.'s tragic demise, Chika was born in Montgomery, Alabama. She released her debut studio album, Samson: The Album, in 2023, which included duets with Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There are also a few special performances that happened on March 9:

Kendrick Lamar performed an iconic set at the BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans. Other lineup standouts included Empire of the Sun, Calvin Harris, and Kid Cudi. 2025: Lauren Hill performed her hit song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in a surprise duet with Doechii at the Jazz in the Gardens festival in Miami. Doechii later revealed that the moment was a dream come true for her and, although she was nervous, she'll never forget that day.