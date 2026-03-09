Register To Win: VIP Experience to see Jill Scott’s 2026 Tour “To Whom This May Concern”

For the “Jill Scott VIP Experience” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on March 9, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on March 22, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around March 23, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive **one (1) VIP experience package including two (2) tickets to see Jill Scott on the To Whom This May Concern Tour at Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC on June 16, 2026. The VIP experience includes preferred seating or general admission tickets, a limited-edition collector’s box, curated keepsakes inspired by Jill Scott’s music and poetry, expedited VIP check-in with priority entry, a commemorative VIP laminate, official tour sticker pack, and early access to tour merchandise, valued at approximately $300. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.