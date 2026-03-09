Register To Win: VIP Experience to see Jill Scott’s 2026 Tour “To Whom This May Concern”
V 101.9 has your chance to experience Miss Jill Scott live in Charlotte like a VIP.
Register below for your chance to win a VIP Experience to see Jill Scott’s 2026 Tour “To Whom This May Concern” at Belk Theater on June 16th.
Plus 1 winner will receive a VIP concert package that includes:
- One reserved seat in a preferred location or general admission ticket
- A limited-edition collector’s box created exclusively for the tour
- A curated collection of keepsakes inspired by Jill Scott’s music, poetry, and signature style
- Expedited VIP check-in with priority entry to the venue
- A commemorative VIP laminate
- Official tour sticker pack
- Early access to tour merchandise
Don’t miss your chance to see Miss Jill Scott live and enjoy the show with an unforgettable VIP experience.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Jill Scott VIP Experience” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on March 9, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on March 22, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around March 23, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive **one (1) VIP experience package including two (2) tickets to see Jill Scott on the To Whom This May Concern Tour at Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC on June 16, 2026. The VIP experience includes preferred seating or general admission tickets, a limited-edition collector’s box, curated keepsakes inspired by Jill Scott’s music and poetry, expedited VIP check-in with priority entry, a commemorative VIP laminate, official tour sticker pack, and early access to tour merchandise, valued at approximately $300. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.