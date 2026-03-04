Teddy Riley Says Sorry to Keith Sweat After Stirring Debate Over ‘Make It Last Forever’

Nearly four decades after Make It Last Forever changed R&B, a disagreement between Teddy Riley and Keith Sweat bubbled up into public view. What started as a bold claim about money quickly turned into an apology and a reminder of how powerful their partnership once was.

A Claim Years in the Making

During a recent appearance on the We in Miami show, Riley opened up about his early days working with Sweat. Known for helping create the New Jack Swing sound, Riley said he had stayed silent for years about how things went behind the scenes.

“I’ve waited so long to tell my truth,” Riley said. “Because I let everybody tell their stories. And most of them are not the truth. Like, Keith Sweat and myself. Did you know I never got paid for the album? But my name is on there, right? So, somebody gonna pay.”

Riley, who produced key tracks on the 1987 debut including “I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and the title song “Make It Last Forever,” claimed he was paid only $1,500 and did not receive royalties.

The album itself became a huge success. Released in November 1987 and recorded in New York City, it topped the R&B Albums chart for three weeks, climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard 200, and earned triple-platinum certification in 1994. “I Want Her” became Sweat’s first No. 1 R&B single and later went gold. Even today, the album is considered a foundation for modern R&B.

A Public Reply

As Riley’s comments spread online, Sweat answered in a short but pointed Instagram comment: “You produced, or we produced together?”

Soon after, Riley shifted the tone of the conversation.

“Peace and blessings. I want to take this time to speak from the heart and clear the air,” he said. “I want to apologize to my brother, Keith Sweat. If anything that I said was taken the wrong way, or caused confusion or hurt to his family or to anyone, I apologize. That is not my intention.”

Instead of focusing only on money, Riley reminded fans of what they built together.

“Keith and I, we built a culture. We built a sound. We built New Jack Swing. We are the pioneers of that. The bond that we have is bigger than anything.”

More Than Just One Album

Before they became collaborators, Riley and Sweat were young musicians in competing New York bands. When they finally joined forces, they helped craft a sound that mixed hip hop drum machines with smooth R&B vocals. That blend would dominate late 1980s and early 1990s radio and influence artists for years.

The renewed conversation arrives as Riley promotes his memoir, Remember the Times, which explores his four decade career and his role in shaping R&B and pop music.

In announcing the book, Riley said he created New Jack Swing so artists could have “our own generation of music” and preserve its history.