Netflix Confirms New Tyler Perry Firefighter Drama Series

Tyler Perry is working on bringing us something new. This time, a drama focused on the world of firefighting. The new Netflix drama, Where There's Smoke, is coming to Netflix.

The drama will focus on a group of firefighters navigating the intense challenges of their career. Viewers will see them face personal struggles, relationship issues, and the emotional toll of being a firefighter. The drama has begun its production in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reports state that the drama will star Tyler Lepley, Mike Merrill, and Da'Vinchi. The cast also includes others such as Eltony Williams, Brock O'Hurn, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, and more.

Cast Members of Where There's Smoke?

Tyler Lepley will play Owen.

will play Owen. Mike Merrill will play Cameron.

will play Cameron. Da’Vinchi will play Noah.

will play Noah. Eltony Williams will play Jermaine.

will play Jermaine. Brock O’Hurn will play Ethan.

will play Ethan. Joe Hunter will play Chief Bailey.

will play Chief Bailey. Karen Obilom will play Laura.

will play Laura. Brittany S. Hall will play Angela.

will play Angela. Mariah Goodie will play Rhonda.

will play Rhonda. Jordan Rodriguez will play Brent.

will play Brent. Judi Moon will play Darcy.

What is The Series About?

Netflix provided a logline for the series. “Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke” follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama, and heartbreak."

The series will have 16 episodes and be written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry. This is just another step in the partnership with Tyler Perry Studios and Netflix. So far, Perry has released other projects such as Beauty in Black, Mea Culpa, Six Triple Eight, and A Madea Homecoming.