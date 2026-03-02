ContestsEvents
Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella Enter NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Cheryl James aka Salt, DJ Spinderella and Sandra Denton aka Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, recognizing their influential contributions to music and culture. The ceremony, which aired live on Feb. 28 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on BET and the CBS Television Network, celebrated Black excellence across a wide range of arts and culture categories.

From the borough of Queens, Salt-N-Pepa made history as the first all-female rap group to sell platinum records, with songs including “Push It” and “Shoop”, paving the way for other female rappers in hip-hop. They have been recognized for this by being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and are also recognized as trailblazers in the hip-hop community due to their looks, unique sound, and contributions to this genre that changed popular culture.

“As pioneers of hip-hop, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella rewrote the rules and boldly claimed space in a genre that forever changed because of their voices, style, and undeniable talent,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, in a statement. “Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame is a celebration of more than an iconic career — it's a tribute to trailblazers who opened doors and inspired generations in a way that still resonates today.”

“Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella have built a legacy defined by confidence, authenticity, and cultural influence,” said Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET. “They reshaped how women are seen and heard in music, creating space for bold self-expression and empowerment. Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame honors a career that continues to strengthen community, elevate culture, and connect generations.”

Comedian and actor Deon Cole hosted the ceremony. Additional presenters included Chase Infiniti, Delroy Lindo, Janelle James, Nicole Beharie, Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Miles Caton, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, and the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas, as well as Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall, Halle Bailey, and Ryan Coogler.

Past Hall of Fame inductees have included the Wayans Family, New Edition, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Spike Lee, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

