This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 28

From breakthrough hits and extraordinary performances to cultural milestones and tragic incidents, Feb. 28 is a notable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. It has seen celebrated musicians release hits of the year or drop their debut albums. Here are unforgettable moments that make Feb. 28 worth remembering.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 28 saw new and veteran artists achieve various milestones with their hit singles and albums:

1995: Sacramento-based rapper Brotha Lynch Hung released his debut album, Season of da Siccness: The Resurrection, through Black Market and Priority Records. It reached No. 163 on the Billboard 200 and No. 26 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Sacramento-based rapper Brotha Lynch Hung released his debut album, Season of da Siccness: The Resurrection, through Black Market and Priority Records. It reached No. 163 on the Billboard 200 and No. 26 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: Tha Alkaholics dropped their second album, Coast II Coast. Featuring guest appearances from Q-Tip, Xzibit, and King Tee, it peaked at No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 40 on the Billboard 200.

Tha Alkaholics dropped their second album, Coast II Coast. Featuring guest appearances from Q-Tip, Xzibit, and King Tee, it peaked at No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 40 on the Billboard 200. 2004: The College Dropout by Kanye West debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The College Dropout by Kanye West debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2004: Usher's "Yeah!" featuring Ludacris reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, starting a 12-week run at No. 1.

Usher's "Yeah!" featuring Ludacris reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, starting a 12-week run at No. 1. 2006: Released on Feb. 28, Ne-Yo's debut album, In My Own Words, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Released on Feb. 28, Ne-Yo's debut album, In My Own Words, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. 2009: Flo Rida's "Right Round," featuring Kesha, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, starting a six-week run at the top.

Flo Rida's "Right Round," featuring Kesha, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, starting a six-week run at the top. 2012: Ja Rule released Pain Is Love 2, his seventh album, which was mainly produced by 7 Aurelius. It debuted at No. 197 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ja Rule released Pain Is Love 2, his seventh album, which was mainly produced by 7 Aurelius. It debuted at No. 197 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2012: Maino launched his second album, The Day After Tomorrow. With features from Meek Mill, Lloyd Banks, and T.I., it reached No. 94 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Maino launched his second album, The Day After Tomorrow. With features from Meek Mill, Lloyd Banks, and T.I., it reached No. 94 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: G-Herbo dropped his third album, PTSD. Featuring the hit singles “Shooter” and “In This B-----,” it debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

G-Herbo dropped his third album, PTSD. Featuring the hit singles “Shooter” and “In This B-----,” it debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2023: Young Nudy released his fourth album, Gumbo, on RCA Records. Supported by the single, “Peaches & Eggplants,” it peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard 200.

Young Nudy released his fourth album, Gumbo, on RCA Records. Supported by the single, “Peaches & Eggplants,” it peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard 200. 2025: Haitian-American singer Fridayy released his second album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. With features from Wale, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Kehlani, it reached No. 51 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Discover cultural milestones achieved by various Hip-Hop and R&B artists on this date:

1975: The live album Together for the First Time by Bobby "Blue" Bland and B.B. King was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The live album Together for the First Time by Bobby "Blue" Bland and B.B. King was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. 1984: Michael Jackson swept the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards, winning eight awards, including Thriller for Album of the Year and "Beat It" for Record of the Year. "Billie Jean" won Jackson Best R&B Vocal Performance.

Michael Jackson swept the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards, winning eight awards, including Thriller for Album of the Year and "Beat It" for Record of the Year. "Billie Jean" won Jackson Best R&B Vocal Performance. 1996: Stevie Wonder received the GRAMMY Lifetime Award at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, honoring his contributions to the recording industry.

Stevie Wonder received the GRAMMY Lifetime Award at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, honoring his contributions to the recording industry. 1996: Poverty's Paradise by Naughty by Nature won Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Poverty's Paradise by Naughty by Nature won Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2012: Too $hort released his nineteenth album, No Trespassing, which featured collaborations with 50 Cent, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Twista. The project went to No. 129 on the Billboard 200, selling 5,000 copies in its first week.

Too $hort released his nineteenth album, No Trespassing, which featured collaborations with 50 Cent, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Twista. The project went to No. 129 on the Billboard 200, selling 5,000 copies in its first week. 2020: Lil Baby released his second album, My Turn, which would become his first number-one album in the US. It featured guest appearances from Future, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug, among others. Billboard ranked it at No. 1 on their list of “The Best Rap Albums of 2020.”

Lil Baby released his second album, My Turn, which would become his first number-one album in the US. It featured guest appearances from Future, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug, among others. Billboard ranked it at No. 1 on their list of “The Best Rap Albums of 2020.” 2025: Thai rapper Lisa of BLACKPINK dropped her debut album, Alter Ego. With guest appearances from Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat, Rosalia, and Tyla, it debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, various artists graced the stage to deliver memorable performances:

1996: Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey performed the chart-topping hit single "One Sweet Day" at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The performance was the opening act at the ceremony.

Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey performed the chart-topping hit single "One Sweet Day" at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The performance was the opening act at the ceremony. 1996: Whitney Houston performed a gospel medley with CeCe Winans and Shirley Caesar, singing "Count on Me," "I Surrender All," and "Heaven" at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 28 is also associated with tragic incidents and controversial events:

1977: R&B singer and songwriter Ray Charles was attacked on stage during a concert for disadvantaged youth at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

R&B singer and songwriter Ray Charles was attacked on stage during a concert for disadvantaged youth at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. 1997: Marion “Suge” Knight got a nine-year sentence for violating his probation.

Marion “Suge” Knight got a nine-year sentence for violating his probation. 2012: Malaysia's government canceled Erykah Badu's concert because of her Allah tattoos.

Malaysia's government canceled Erykah Badu's concert because of her Allah tattoos. 2015: Guyanese-born singer Charmayne “Maxee” Maxwell died at the age of 46 from injuries sustained in a freak accident at home. She was a member of the all-female R&B vocal group Brownstone, known for hits like “If You Love Me,” “5 Miles to Empty,” and “Grapevyne.”