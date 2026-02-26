ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Benzino Allegedly Hit By Car During Custody Dispute with Althea

Looks like things are heating up between Benzino and his child’s mother, Althea. The former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ couple is back in the headlines after Benzino was seen in…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Record producer Benzino (L) and music artist Althea Heart attend the WE tv premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars and “Ex-isled” on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

 (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Looks like things are heating up between Benzino and his child's mother, Althea. The former 'Love & Hip Hop' couple is back in the headlines after Benzino was seen in a neck brace due to an incident involving his child's mother.

Benzino vs. Althea & Diamond

On Wednesday, Benzino, Althea, and rapper Diamon were in the media regarding the altercation. Diamond took to social media to address the incident. She claims that the couple has been clashing over their son's safety, and the incident is what led to Benzino being hit by a car.

Diamond spoke with The Shade Room exclusively to discuss the incident. She claims she was present while Benzino and Althea got into the dispute. Diamond states that Althea had a mental health evaluation due to an unrelated situation. When she returned in an attempt to reach Benzino to pick up their son, he was allegedly dodging her calls. Eventually, Althea found out what school her son was at and showed up with Diamond.

According to Diamond, after seeing her son, things escalated between Althea and Benzino. He allegedly began cursing at her and banging on Diamond's car door whcih led her to immediately drive off. She claims she did not strike Benzino at the moment. But, in recent social media posts, Benzino is photographed in a neck brace and in what looks like a hospital.

Benzino allegedly spoke with blogger Tasha K about the incident. She claims Benzino reached out to her to tell her his side of the incident. “He alleges that he caught Althea attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent. He says he chased them to the car, and during the chaos, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly struck him with her new vehicle."

So far, we are hearing from both sides. But there are always three sides to every story. His, hers, and the truth.

entertainmentLove & Hip Hop
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Eric Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Honors Eric Dane with Heartfelt McSteamy TributeKayla Morgan
Teyana at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Opens Up About Industry DoubtsKayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
EntertainmentMegan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The MusicalRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect