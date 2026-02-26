Benzino Allegedly Hit By Car During Custody Dispute with Althea

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Record producer Benzino (L) and music artist Althea Heart attend the WE tv premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars and “Ex-isled” on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Looks like things are heating up between Benzino and his child's mother, Althea. The former 'Love & Hip Hop' couple is back in the headlines after Benzino was seen in a neck brace due to an incident involving his child's mother.

Benzino vs. Althea & Diamond

On Wednesday, Benzino, Althea, and rapper Diamon were in the media regarding the altercation. Diamond took to social media to address the incident. She claims that the couple has been clashing over their son's safety, and the incident is what led to Benzino being hit by a car.

Diamond spoke with The Shade Room exclusively to discuss the incident. She claims she was present while Benzino and Althea got into the dispute. Diamond states that Althea had a mental health evaluation due to an unrelated situation. When she returned in an attempt to reach Benzino to pick up their son, he was allegedly dodging her calls. Eventually, Althea found out what school her son was at and showed up with Diamond.

According to Diamond, after seeing her son, things escalated between Althea and Benzino. He allegedly began cursing at her and banging on Diamond's car door whcih led her to immediately drive off. She claims she did not strike Benzino at the moment. But, in recent social media posts, Benzino is photographed in a neck brace and in what looks like a hospital.

Benzino allegedly spoke with blogger Tasha K about the incident. She claims Benzino reached out to her to tell her his side of the incident. “He alleges that he caught Althea attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent. He says he chased them to the car, and during the chaos, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly struck him with her new vehicle."