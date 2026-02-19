This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 19

The fatal shooting of Brooklyn rising star Pop Smoke during a home invasion happened on this day in 2020. The rapper's debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released in June of that year, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. This date also marks the birthdays of several important industry figures, including Motown legend Smokey Robinson (born in 1940) and the rapper and activist Immortal Technique (born in 1978).

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many notable singles and albums that changed the face of hip-hop and R&B debuted on this day:

1958: Vocal group The Miracles issued "Got a Job," a comedic answer song to "Get a Job" by The Silhouettes. While the single didn't enter the charts, it was instrumental in launching successful careers for Smokey Robinson and the group.

1991: Kid Capri released his debut album, The Tape, through Cold Chillin' and Warner Records. Produced by Biz Markie, the album peaked at No. 87 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2007: Atlanta rap group Shop Boyz released their best-known single, "Party Like a Rockstar." The rap-rock party anthem from the group's debut album, Rockstar Mentality, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2008: Jim Jones dropped his sixth mixtape, Harlem's American Gangster, which featured collaborations with Dame Dash, Rell, and NOE. It charted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project also reached No. 1 on the Independent Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

2008: Pastor Troy released his twelfth album, Attitude Adjuster, through Real Talk Entertainment. The album peaked at No. 116 on the Billboard 200, with 6,400 copies sold in its first week.

2013: Czarface dropped his self-titled debut album under Brick Records. With features from Ghostface Killah, Vinnie Paz, Action Bronson, and Cappadonna, it debuted at No. 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2019: Controversial rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Xan releases his fifth EP, Fireworks, through Columbia.

2021: British rapper Ghetts dropped his third album, Conflict of Interest. Featuring guest appearances from Stormzy, Emeli Sande, Skepta, Ed Sheeran, and Dave, it peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and topped the UK R&B Albums chart.

2021: Kevin Gates released his seventeenth mixtape, Only the Generals, Pt. II. The album reached No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

2021: Digga D released his second mixtape, Made in the Pyrex. Supported by the singles "Bringing It Back" and "Toxic," it peaked at No. 3 on the UK Albums chart and at No. 1 on the UK R&B Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 19 has been the stage for many cultural shifts in the Hip-Hop and R&B world.

1974: Al Green won the Favorite Soul/R&B award for his fifth studio album, I'm Still In Love With You, at the inaugural American Music Awards. The album peaked at No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

1983: Patti Austin and James Ingram's "Baby, Come to Me" began a two-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

1994: Singer Mariah Carey scored her first U.K. No. 1 hit with her cover of Badfinger's "Without You." Remarkably, Harry Nilsson's cover of this ballad had also gone to No. 1 in the U.S. on Feb. 19, but in 1972.

2002: The soundtrack album All About the Benjamins for the action-comedy film of the same title was released via New Line Records. It featured performances by Rick Ross, Trina, Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy, Big Tymers, and the O'Jays. The project reached No. 65 on the Billboard 200 and No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2016: Young Dolph released his seminal debut album, King of Memphis. Featuring production by hitmakers Zaytoven, Mike Will Made It, Drumma Boy, and TM88, it reached No. 49 on the Billboard 200.

2016: Memphis rap heavy-hitter Yo Gotti released his eighth album, The Art of Hustle, through Epic Records and his very own CMG label. It featured the smash hit "Down in the DM," which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album itself debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date is also associated with many pivotal recordings and performances that have reverberated across the industry:

2020: The Weeknd released his smash single "After Hours" from his fourth studio album of the same title. The track peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2021: The official remix of Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy" dropped. The trap-infused R&B hit features rappers Lil Durk, Future, and Latto.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 19 stands out in hip-hop and R&B due to the numerous shifts and changes that have occurred on this date:

1977: Stevie Wonder's remote performance at the 19th Annual GRAMMY Awards suffered transmission issues due to technical hitches. Nevertheless, the star had another good GRAMMY night, sweeping awards in four categories, including Album of the Year for Songs in the Key of Life.

1996: Michael Jackson's performance of "Earth Song" at the 1996 BRIT Awards was interrupted when Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the band Pulp, leaped onstage and mocked the star's performance. Cocker was arrested on assault charges, but they were later dropped thanks to footage from David Bowie and his crew.

2020: Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at the age of 20 during a home invasion robbery. His debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which would be released posthumously less than five months after his passing, went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums chart, also topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.