Johnny Gill Scores Fourth No. 1 Hit on Adult R&B Chart With ‘One Night’
Johnny Gill has earned his fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with “One Night,” marking his 25th entry on the chart since its launch in 1993. The achievement reinforces Gill's enduring presence on R&B radio and highlights the single's broad, global resonance among longtime fans and new listeners alike.
“One Night” tops this week's Adult R&B Airplay chart after gaining 14% in weekly plays, earning the Greatest Gainer honor for the Feb. 6–12 tracking week, according to Billboard per Luminate. The milestone underscores Gill's continued radio dominance in a streaming-driven industry, supported by a loyal fanbase and sustained airplay across key markets.
"I'm extremely honored that R&B Radio continues to support my music and concerts, whether as a solo artist or with my New Edition brothers. I'm totally blessed that my current single 'One Night' is the #1 song on the Billboard R&B Chart and hope that the message in this song encourages solid relationship connections," says Gill.
Written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard, “One Night” was crafted with a timeless, sophisticated sound in mind rather than chasing contemporary trends. Gill frames the release as a return to his creative roots and personal expression, emphasizing a traditional R&B approach rooted in authentic storytelling and vocal performance.
On the overall R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, "One Night" drops into the upper-teen range, while also showing an increase of 16% audience, or nearly 6.1 million, proving it has some "crossover" momentum.
New Edition is lining up a major North American tour later this year, placing “One Night” within the broader scope of the group's ongoing activity. Coverage also connects the singles' chart success to related anniversary features and tour news. “One Night” is available on all major platforms.