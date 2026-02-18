Johnny Gill Scores Fourth No. 1 Hit on Adult R&B Chart With ‘One Night’

Johnny Gill has earned his fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with “One Night,” marking his 25th entry on the chart since its launch in 1993. The achievement reinforces Gill's enduring presence on R&B radio and highlights the single's broad, global resonance among longtime fans and new listeners alike.

“One Night” tops this week's Adult R&B Airplay chart after gaining 14% in weekly plays, earning the Greatest Gainer honor for the Feb. 6–12 tracking week, according to Billboard per Luminate. The milestone underscores Gill's continued radio dominance in a streaming-driven industry, supported by a loyal fanbase and sustained airplay across key markets.

"I'm extremely honored that R&B Radio continues to support my music and concerts, whether as a solo artist or with my New Edition brothers. I'm totally blessed that my current single 'One Night' is the #1 song on the Billboard R&B Chart and hope that the message in this song encourages solid relationship connections," says Gill.

Written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard, “One Night” was crafted with a timeless, sophisticated sound in mind rather than chasing contemporary trends. Gill frames the release as a return to his creative roots and personal expression, emphasizing a traditional R&B approach rooted in authentic storytelling and vocal performance.

On the overall R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, "One Night" drops into the upper-teen range, while also showing an increase of 16% audience, or nearly 6.1 million, proving it has some "crossover" momentum.