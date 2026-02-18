ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Johnny Gill Scores Fourth No. 1 Hit on Adult R&B Chart With ‘One Night’

Johnny Gill has earned his fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with “One Night,” marking his 25th entry on the chart since its launch in 1993. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Johnny Gill performs onstage during the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Johnny Gill has earned his fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with “One Night,” marking his 25th entry on the chart since its launch in 1993. The achievement reinforces Gill's enduring presence on R&B radio and highlights the single's broad, global resonance among longtime fans and new listeners alike.

“One Night” tops this week's Adult R&B Airplay chart after gaining 14% in weekly plays, earning the Greatest Gainer honor for the Feb. 6–12 tracking week, according to Billboard per Luminate. The milestone underscores Gill's continued radio dominance in a streaming-driven industry, supported by a loyal fanbase and sustained airplay across key markets.

"I'm extremely honored that R&B Radio continues to support my music and concerts, whether as a solo artist or with my New Edition brothers. I'm totally blessed that my current single 'One Night' is the #1 song on the Billboard R&B Chart and hope that the message in this song encourages solid relationship connections," says Gill.

Written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard, “One Night” was crafted with a timeless, sophisticated sound in mind rather than chasing contemporary trends. Gill frames the release as a return to his creative roots and personal expression, emphasizing a traditional R&B approach rooted in authentic storytelling and vocal performance.

On the overall R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, "One Night" drops into the upper-teen range, while also showing an increase of 16% audience, or nearly 6.1 million, proving it has some "crossover" momentum.

New Edition is lining up a major North American tour later this year, placing “One Night” within the broader scope of the group's ongoing activity. Coverage also connects the singles' chart success to related anniversary features and tour news. “One Night” is available on all major platforms.

Johnny Gillr&B
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kehlani, winner of the Best R&amp;B Performance for “Folded”, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKehlani Brings R&B and Vulnerability to the ClassroomKayla Morgan
American soul singer Aretha Franklin, a star on the Atlantic record label.
MusicAretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ Crowned Greatest Song EverKayla Morgan
(L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicApplebee’s Teams Up With Dre and Snoop for Gin CocktailsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect