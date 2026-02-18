Get Tickets NOW!

ContestsEvents
Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
BMN Entertainment
CHARLOTTE, GET READY! The We Them Ones Comedy Tour is pulling up to the Queen City on Sunday, March 22nd — and it’s about to be straight comedy chaos in the best way possible! Catch an all-star lineup bringing the heat to the Spectrum Center, including:

  • Mike Epps
  • Karlous Miller
  • DC Young Fly
  • Chico Bean
  • Mojo Brookzz
  • Tony Roberts
  • Just Nesh
  • Jayski

If you’re looking for a night full of nonstop laughs, this is it. Don’t wait — these tickets will move FAST. Get yours now!

Alex CauthrenEditor
