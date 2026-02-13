Register To Win: Floetry – Say Yes Tour

Sponsored By: Black Promoters Collective

V 101.9 is sending you to experience Floetry live on their Say Yes Tour Friday, April 24th at Ovens Auditorium!

After nearly a decade away, the iconic duo returns for their first national tour together since 2016, bringing that signature blend of soulful vocals, spoken-word poetry, and grown-folk R&B back to the stage.

Joining them for this special night are Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses, making this a full-on R&B lovers lineup you don’t wanna miss.

This rare live experience celebrates real music, real emotion, and timeless soul.

Register below for your chance to win tickets, because some nights are meant to be felt.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.