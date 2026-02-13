Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival Production Team

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 05: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 05, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Everyone's favorite Dreamgirl is taking her talents to Broadway. Jennifer Hudson is joining the production team for Dreamgirls on Broadway. This fall, we can hope to see Dreamgirls make its return.

The singer and actress is joining the team to revive the classic. After winning an Academy Award for her role as Effie White in the 2006 adaptation of Dreamgirls, she will be heading to New York to help with the Broadway production. The musical has hopes for Broadway this fall.

'Dreamgirls' is Returning to Broadway

In a social media post, Hudson announced her excitement for the role. "I am so excited to announce that I have joined the extraordinary producing team on the upcoming revival of Dreamgirls, returning to Broadway for the first time since it opened 45 years ago," she wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Broadway musical will come with direction and choreography by Camille A. Brown, the choreographer of Gypsy revival.

“Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls. Inspired by the iconic stage musical, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to portray the one and only Effie White—a woman whose story and voice remain an ever-present force in my life," said Hudson. I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough."

Details on the set dates, casting, and information regarding the production are to come in the future.

The original Broadway production of the film was released in 1981. That version featured Jennifer Holiday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, and Ben Harney. This will be the first major Broadway revival of the musical since.