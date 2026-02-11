Russell Wilson Stumbles Over the Ultimate Question: Super Bowl Ring or Wedding Ring?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Uh oh, Russell Wilson found himself in the hot seat while eating hot wings. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning artist Ciara recently found themselves in the hot wing seat. The couple who have been married for ten years did a Hot Ones Versus with First We Feast.

Super Bowl Ring or Wedding Ring?

In the episode, the couple had to answer various challenging questions or eat a super-hot wing if they did not want to answer. The YouTube series features some of the hottest wings possible to eat.

During the game, one question got Wilson immediately muted. Ciara asked, "Which ring is more important to you? Your Super Bowl ring or your wedding ring?" In a rare moment, Wilson bursts into laughter and cannot answer the question. "Y'all f**ked up for that," said Wilson before eating the spicy wing.

Throughout the game, they continued asking questions. Another question that made Wilson stumble was, "Worst coach you ever played for?" Meanwhile, there were a few questions that the singer skipped over as well. When asked who the biggest diva she's ever worked with was, Ciara got quiet and chose a wing.

Although they both dealt with the spice, there were a few questions that they answered honestly. Wilson was asked which city has the worst football fans, and he answered Jacksonville. Another question that Ciara answered honestly was her favorite curse word. The singer chose, "S**t."