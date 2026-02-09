Kelly Rowland Lost Wig During ‘Survivor’ Music Video Shoot 25 Years Ago

The celebration of Destiny's Child's "Survivor" achievement sparks new stories and reflections about the song and video and their cultural significance. The celebration of this milestone sparks renewed interest in the song's bold visuals, upbeat quality, and empowering message, helping establish it as an iconic early-2000s pop and R&B track.

Kelly Rowland recently revisited a classic moment from the "Survivor" video shoot, sharing a funny behind-the-scenes story on Entertainment Tonight while promoting Relationship Goals with Method Man. The clip featured Rowland in a military-style outfit, matching the video's high-energy choreography and resilient theme.

"Funny enough, me and the girls were talking about this the other day. There's a helicopter that comes down on the water. It's getting closer and closer and closer because in the scene, we're like, 'Help us, we're lost,'" Rowland shared.

Laughing, she continues, "My wig goes taking off, flying across the dirt beach!"

"I felt all this extra air, and sure enough, my wig was off my head and down the beach somewhere. Somebody took that thing. It was gone."

Method Man laughed and said he'd want to see the footage, to which Rowland noted, "Sony has it somewhere."

Rowland's narrative brings an upbeat update to the "Survivor" series, focusing on the bonding and faith that have been part of Destiny's Child's journey through its successful run. She frequently refers to the supportive nature of the group and how they encourage each member to pursue their dreams and try new creative things as a sisterhood.

Rowland also appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she described the group's recent reunion as an awesome, spur-of-the-moment decision. Destiny's Child formed in Houston in the 1990s, released their debut album in 1998, and closed a defining chapter with Destiny's Fulfilled in 2004. They last publicly reunited in July 2025 for the finale of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.