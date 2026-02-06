Janet Jackson Celebrates 40 Years of ‘Control’
Forty years after its release, Control still stands as the project that firmly introduced Janet Jackson as an artist fully in charge of her own voice, sound, and direction. According…
Forty years after its release, Control still stands as the project that firmly introduced Janet Jackson as an artist fully in charge of her own voice, sound, and direction.
According to Vibe, Jackson marked the album’s 40th anniversary with a commemorative Instagram post that looked back on the era through a montage of archival clips. The video featured the spoken introduction from the album’s title track, a moment closely tied to the record’s identity. Over time, that opening has come to symbolize the independence and confidence that defined this phase of her career.
She captioned the post “Happy 40th Control!” and acknowledged producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, whose partnership with her became one of the most influential collaborations in pop and R&B.
Released on February 4, 1986, Control was Jackson’s third studio album and her commercial turning point. After two earlier releases shaped by family oversight, this album marked a clear shift. Working in Minneapolis with Jam and Lewis, she helped craft a sound blending funk, synthesized pop, R&B, and rhythmic experimentation that would later influence new jack swing.
Songs like “What Have You Done for Me Lately” and “Nasty” immediately signaled that change. “Nasty” became especially important during recording. Terry Lewis recalled encouraging Jackson to sing it in a lower register. “When she heard it back, she got this look of surprise and satisfaction,” Lewis told Rolling Stone in 2021, adding that the moment eased doubts about the album’s direction.
The results were major. Control produced five top-five singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including “When I Think of You,” her first No. 1 hit. The album topped the Billboard 200, remained on the chart for more than two years, and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
At the 1987 Grammy Awards, Control received multiple nominations, and Jam and Lewis won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
More than four decades later, Control remains the foundation for the success that followed with Rhythm Nation 1814 and janet. It stands as the moment Janet Jackson took full control of her career.