Register To Win: Lovers and Friends Valentine’s Day Experience

Sponsored By: Event Masterz

💕 Love is in the air… and so are the vibes!

Enter to win a curated Valentine’s Night Out celebrating love, friendship, and straight grown-and-sexy energy! Whether you’re pulling up with your boo, your besties, or rolling solo ready to mingle...this is the move.

Enjoy live performances by V Keys and Company, plus good music, great food, and immaculate energy...all going down February 14th from 7PM–11PM at Event Masterz.

Perfect for couples, friends, and anyone ready for a classy night with big vibes.

💘 Register now for your chance to win...and if you wanna lock your spot early, grab tickets and get more info at loversandfriendsclt.eventbrite.com

Let V put you in the building! 🎶🥂

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.