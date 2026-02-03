Register To Win: 8th Annual Queen City Blues Festival

Sponsored By: North American Ent.

Charlotte, get ready...the blues are pulling up BIG.

The 8th Annual Queen City Blues Festival is taking over Ovens Auditorium on Saturday, March 7, and this year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom.

We’re talking King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, Lenny Williams, Mike Clark Jr., Tonio Armani, EJ Jones, and Stefunie & Friends...all on one stage, one night, bringing grown-and-sexy Southern soul, classic blues, and nonstop vibes.

Whether you’re pulling up with your boo, your crew, or just ready to feel something real, this is the show Charlotte shows OUT for every year.

Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience the Queen City’s biggest blues celebration live.

Limit one entry per person per day.

