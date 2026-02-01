This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 1

Feb. 1 is an extraordinary date in R&B and hip-hop for many reasons. Big Boi was born on this day in 1975. He was one half of Outkast, alongside Andre 3000. They released six albums, all of which received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Their fourth album, Stankonia (2000), in particular, would push them from being rap stars to bona fide pop icons. It would bag them awards for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (for “Ms Jackson”) at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and was ranked the 16th best album of the 2000s by Rolling Stone.

Also born on this day is K'naan, who was born in 1978. He is best known for his 2009 hit single, “Wavin' Flag,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Canadian Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. The song became an international sensation when Coca-Cola chose it as its promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous iconic records have been released on this day over the years.

1994: Casual released his debut album, Fear Itself. With features from Del the Funky Homosapien, Saafir, and Pep Love, it debuted at No. 108 on the Billboard 200 and No. 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

2000: Tha Eastsidaz released their debut album, Snoop Dogg Presents: Tha Eastsidaz. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, with 100,000 copies sold in its opening week. On the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the project peaked at No. 5.

2002: Jennifer Lopez dropped J to tha L–O! The Remixes. The project comprised remixes of songs from her first two albums: On the 6 (1999) and J.Lo (2001). Featuring guest appearances from Nas, JaRule, P.Diddy, and Fat Joe, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first remix album to top the chart.

2019: G-Herbo released his second album, Still Swervin. It went to No. 41 on the Billboard 200 and No. 24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

1965: James Brown, “The Godfather of Soul,” recorded “Papa's Got a Brand New Bag” at the Arthur Smith Studios in Charlotte, North Carolina. His first-ever top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at No. 8. The song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, where it remained for eight weeks. It would earn Brown his first GRAMMY for Best Rhythm and Blues Recording (Best R&B Performance).

2004: Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson gave one of the most controversial performances in the history of the Super Bowl at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show. During their performance of his "Rock Your Body," Timberlake pulled a part of Jackson's costume, in a choreography move gone wrong, revealing her right breast. The "wardrobe malfunction" exposed Jackson to public scrutiny, while Timberlake largely escaped blame.