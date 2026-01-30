Register To Win: The Legends of Laughter
Sponsored By: Post Road Entertainment Inc. Get ready to laugh loud, laugh long, and laugh ALL night because The Legends of Laughter are pulling up to Charlotte! We’re talking comedy…
Sponsored By: Post Road Entertainment Inc.
Get ready to laugh loud, laugh long, and laugh ALL night because The Legends of Laughter are pulling up to Charlotte!
We’re talking comedy royalty all on one stage...Earthquake, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Arnez J...delivering nonstop jokes, classic stories, and that grown-folks humor you already know hits different.
📍 Ovens Auditorium
📅 February 21
🎤 One night. Four legends. Unlimited laughs.
V 101.9 is hooking you up with FREE tickets to be in the building for one of the funniest nights of the year. No stress, no cost, just vibes and belly laughs.
Register below for your chance to win!
Because legends don’t come around every day…and neither do tickets this good. 😌🔥
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Legends of Laughter” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on January 30, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on February 21, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around February 21, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Legends of Laughter at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC on February 21, 2026, valued at approximately $100. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.