Waffle House Accepting Valentine’s Day Reservations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 30: In an aerial view, a Waffle House restaurant on July 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Looking to make this Valentine's Day extra special? Head to your local Waffle House to experience some unique romance. Since 2008, they have been setting the mood for couples across the country.

According to reports, the breakfast chain will offer reservations for February 14 at 218 of its locations. It's the one day of the year that Waffle House customers can all head to and book their favorite table or booth.

Waffle House will decorate its establishments with festive tablecloths, romantic decor, and special menu items that vary based on location.

The unique tradition began in Johns Creek, Georgia, years ago, according to Southern Living. Now, many locations across the country try to help make the day extra special with some Waffle House love.

"Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love," Waffle House Valentine's Specialist Jessica Kinskey said in a 2020 news release. "And it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money."

You can see the full list of participating Waffle House locations here. Guests can reserve a booth or table online or call ahead to participating locations.

